As you drive around the area and look at trees and shrubs, you will see several species of plants that look pale or yellow in the middle of the summer. For a few plants, such as the sunburst honeylocust, this is natural. For most plants, this is an indication of a nutrient deficiency.

Chlorosis is a yellowing of normally green leaves due to a lack of chlorophyll. The most common nutrient deficiency that causes yellowing in East Idaho is iron. Iron is not in chlorophyll but is involved in the synthesis of chlorophyll.


Ron Patterson is a horticulture educator for the University of Idaho Extension, Bonneville County. He can be reached at 208-529-1390.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.