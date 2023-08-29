Late blight symptoms on leaves.

Late blight symptoms on leaves.

 Margaret McGrath/Cornell University via Bugwood.org

This is a year to watch for late blight (LB) and early blight (EB) in potatoes and tomatoes and to a lesser degree in peppers and eggplants. For a disease to get established you need a susceptible host, the disease organism and proper environmental conditions. The past three or so years there have not been any spores of LB and EB detected in Idaho. This year is different.

University of Idaho specialists have a state-wide monitoring system for LB and EB. LB and EB can infect leaves, stems, fruits and tubers. The spores have been detected. But so far we have not had the right environmental conditions. Cooler, fall weather brings conditions that favor the development of LB and EB.


Early blight symptoms — note the concentric rings.

Early blight symptoms — note the concentric rings. 

