One species of woodpecker that causes damage to trees in many backyards and woodlands is the sapsucker (Sphyrapicus spp.). There are two native sapsuckers in Idaho, the red-naped sapsucker (Sphyrapicus nuchalis) and the Williamson’s sapsucker (Sphyrapicus thyroideus). Other non-native sapsuckers can be found in Idaho as well, the red-breasted sapsucker (Sphyrapicus ruber) and the yellow-bellied sapsucker (Sphyrapicus varius).

Sapsucker damage is easy to identify. They drill holes approximately and quarter-inch in diameter in vertical or horizontal rows. There are usually many holes very close together. Sometimes their damage is confused with boring insects like bark beetles, but insect holes are usually smaller in diameter and are not in a uniform pattern. Damage done by sapsuckers may attract insects, leading to insect infestations by damaging insects.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension horticulture educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

