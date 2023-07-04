Peaches-1-e1688326959807

Even after heavy thinning, this peach tree had great yield.

 Ron Patterson/University of Idaho Extension

I won’t get any peaches from my trees this year. A lot of fruit trees had their fruit blossoms killed with extreme cold. For those lucky enough to have fruit set, here is a reminder to thin your fruit if it hasn’t been done yet.

Whenever possible, fruit trees will produce more fruit than they need — and more than they can carry. There will often be a natural fruit drop, which should happen about now this year. Most fruit trees benefit from additional thinning.


Only leave one apple per cluster.
There were a lot of peaches on the ground after this tree had been thinned.

Ron Patterson is a horticulture educator for the University of Idaho Extension, Bonneville County. He can be reached at 208-529-1390.

