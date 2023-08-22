A local gardener came to me today with some sad looking raspberry leaves. They were wilted, had yellow spots and had curled and shriveled up. My first thoughts were that some pesticides had inadvertently drifted into the raspberries, but upon further investigation another culprit was identified: spider mites.

The twospotted spider mite (Tetranychus urticae Koch) is the most common mite that attacks raspberries. Spider mites are microscopic arthropods, only 1/60-inch, 0.5 mm, long. Populations can build quickly during the heat of the summer. Spider mites typically live on the underside of the leaves where they can build up their colonies under protection from the environment and predators. They suck the sap from the leaves which causes a fine, white to gray stippling (fine dots). They can reproduce a new generation in as little as 10-14 days during the summer.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension horticulture educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.