Sunlight is a limiting factor when growing plants. Sunlight helps a plant convert carbon dioxide and water into sugars that the plant uses to make its roots, stems, leaves, flowers and fruit. Without sunlight, plants die. However, like most things, too much sunlight can cause problems in the garden.

Our hot dry summers help us to be able to produce a variety of fruits and vegetables, but with the climate comes a variety of challenges. Sun exposed fruits and vegetables can be sunburned. Sunburn injury is common where there are high solar radiation levels and air temperatures, low relative humidity and high elevations. Ultraviolet radiation is greater at higher elevations and is the greatest contributor to damage.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension horticulture educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

