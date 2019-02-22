Not all farm ground is equal.
Some of the best ground is found in the valleys and is irrigated with surface waters. Still other good farm ground is irrigated with ground water. Other farm ground is marginal, being located in the foothills or places where there are no water rights.
Regardless of whether farm ground is good for growing crops, or only marginal, taxes are still owed and bills have to be paid.
Farmers are therefore often left with the difficult decision of whether to farm ground that is marginal, and may or may not produce a crop.
The Conservation Reserve Program has been one of the most successful voluntary conservation initiatives in U.S. history. In exchange for yearly rental payments, farmers enrolled in the program agree to remove marginal farm ground, or environmentally sensitive land, from production. Typically farmers also are required to plant grasses and forbes that will provide food and water for wildlife, including deer, elk, moose and upland game birds. Often, CRP lands provide a buffer to riparian areas.
Since its inception in 1985 it has helped to conserve land from erosion, and protect waterways. Marginal farm ground is often susceptible to runoff and erosion. CRP-enrolled lands and projects can reduce nitrogen and sediments in waterways.
CRP is a voluntary program and contracts are typically 10 to 15 years in length. Enrolling marginal farm grounds in CRP often makes economic sense, as they fall short as productive crop growing areas. While no person can receive more than $50,000 per fiscal year in CRP payments, it can often make all the difference for a farmer seeking to make marginal farm ground profitable.
To be eligible for placement in CRP land must be either cropland or marginal pastureland that is suitable for use as a riparian buffer.
To learn more about how to enroll your land contact your local Farm Service Agency office.