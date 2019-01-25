In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency drafted a new rule defining “waters of the United States” or WOTUS. The proposed rule would have allowed the EPA to regulate activities on most rivers, streams, ditches and canals. In addition, it would have allowed the EPA to restrict many farming activities and ranching activities. Pursuant to a presidential executive order, on Dec. 11, 2018 the EPA and the Department of the Army issued a revised rule redefining the definition of WOTUS. The revised rule clarifies the EPA’s federal regulatory authority under the Clean Water Act. Under the new definition, the EPA will continue to have authority to regulate tidal waters, rivers, streams, lakes, ponds, tributaries, reservoirs and wetlands adjacent to these waters. However, the EPA will have no regulatory authority over the following: n Groundwater. n Ditches and canals. n Ephemeral streams or ponds. n Wetlands previously converted to cropland. n Isolated ponds and wetlands that are not adjacent to regulated waters. n Stormwater features. n Waste treatment systems. The new rule is simpler and clearer, and according to the EPA, will help landowners know whether a project on their property will require a federal permit or not, without spending thousands of dollars on engineers or lawyers. The new rule will eliminate the uncertain process of trying to determine whether your stock watering pond is governed by the federal government, or whether your ditch is under the EPA’s control.
