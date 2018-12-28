On Dec. 20, President Donald Trump was expected to sign the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, i.e. the farm bill.
Farmers have demanded action by Congress after steep declines in farm prices resulting from Trump’s trade dispute with China.
The new farm bill is expansive, sets policies and authorizes farm programs, agriculture programs, trade programs and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps. Notably, the new farm bill also provides permanent funding for the Local Agriculture Market Program.
Once considered a niche industry, farmers markets and other local and regional food systems are now providing significant income to farmers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture anticipates that local and regional food systems will provide $20 billion in sales in 2019. The LAMP will expand opportunities for farmers by offering support for farmers, and farm organizations, to connect to local and regional food markets.
Expanding local markets for farmers and food producers helps sustain small farmers, but also makes healthy foods available to consumers — especially lower-income families.
For example, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants can use their benefits to purchase fresh produce at farmers markets.
The LAMP will encourage “foodshed” approaches to the development of regional food economies, meaning developing food economies in the areas where the food is produced. The LAMP promises more opportunities for farmers to diversify their markets.