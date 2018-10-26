As mentioned in a previous column, Idaho is an “open range” state.
Idaho law defines open range as all uninclosed lands outside of cities, villages and herd districts, upon which cattle by custom, license, lease or permit, are grazed or permitted to roam. Idaho Code § 25-2118.
In an open range, livestock may roam freely. If you live in an open range, you are responsible to “fence out” livestock if you want to keep range animals off of your property (and your front porch).
Nothwithstanding that Idaho is open range, there are exceptions to the rule.
For example, the law does not allow a person to intentionally drive his or her cattle onto their neighbor’s property just because the neighbor has failed to fence out the cattle. Your cattle may graze onto your neighbor’s property, but you cannot push them there. Your neighbor may, however, push the cows off of his property and back onto your property.
In addition, Idaho’s open range provisions do not allow property owners to overstock their land with livestock and then simply claim “open range.” If you overstock your land, you may be responsible for the lost forage or damage to your neighbor’s property.
However, if in open range your cows wander onto your neighbor’s property, as cows tend to do, then you are generally immune from criminal or civil liability for the actions of your livestock.