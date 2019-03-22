Agriculture is one of the most dangerous industries in the nation. Farmworkers are at high risk for fatalities and injuries. They also may be exposed to hazards from grain bins, machinery, tractors, heat, noise, dust, pesticides, vehicles, ladders and falls. Just climbing on a haystack to put on a tarp can be risking life and limb.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration administers the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. OSHA, or OSHA-approved state programs, regulate safety and health conditions in most private industries, including farming.
Employers have a duty under OSHA to provide employees with a workplace free from serious hazards. Employers must make sure employees have and use safe tools and equipment and properly maintain the equipment.
Operating procedures must be established, and they must be communicated to employees. Employers must provide safety training in a language and vocabulary that workers can understand. Employers have a responsibility to post at a prominent location with the workplace an OSHA poster informing employees of their rights.
An employer is also required to keep records of work-related injuries and illnesses. (Note: Employers with 10 or fewer employees are exempt.) In addition, all work-related fatalities, work-related inpatient hospitalizations, amputations or loss of an eye must be reported to OSHA at its toll-free number: 1-800-321-OSHA.
Employees are allowed by law to report safety violations to OSHA. Employers may not discriminate against employees who report safety violations.
The U.S. Department of Labor recently filed a lawsuit against a Boston, Mass.-based contractor and its chief executive officer. The department’s complaint, filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Feb. 27, alleges that the employee sustained a serious injury when he fell off of a ladder on March 29, 2017. The employee reported the injury to OSHA. The company CEO then arranged for the injured employee to meet him at the company’s office. The CEO also allegedly arranged for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be at the office. ICE arrested the employee because of his immigration status.
According to OSHA, “Employees must be able to report injuries and unsafe workplaces without fear that their employers will retaliate.” OSHA further stated that “The OSH Act prohibits retaliation against employees for exercising their workplace rights, regardless of the employee’s immigration status.”
If you employ people in your farming operation, or if you are an employee, be aware that OSHA requires a safe working environment. OSHA encourages all employers to adopt a safety and health program to help reduce the number and severity of workplace injuries.