There are rewarding endeavors in the world of small-acreage businesses, and if you love trees, fruit, and pruning then a small acreage orchard might be the right direction.
Before you get ready to grow trees, it’s critical to find out if your small acreage is a good location to grow fruit trees. As they say in the real estate world, “location, location, location,” and for good fruit production the location is critical.
If your acreage is in a low spot where the frost settles or is located higher up in the valley where there is less heat during the summer, growing a profitable orchard is not really a good idea, and you should try something else. Although there are varieties of fruit that bloom later than others, it is just too risky to try and grow fruit trees where they likely won’t produce due to a frost. Also, its just too cold, the fruit will be small and won’t ripen in time before hard frosts damage it in the fall.
Next consider your soil. Find out if it’s good for trees or if it has undesirable qualities such as being extremely rocky or doesn’t drain well due to being a heavy clay soil. Soils types that prevent fruit trees from developing a strong, vigorous root system are expensive and almost impossible to change. Within the Snake River plain, the soil types vary and change within a short distance, so digging test holes in various locations on your property can help you find a desirable spot to plant.
For example, on my small acreage, I had an area I thought would be ideal for planting apples, pears and cherries, but after digging test holes, I found I had only 4 to 6 inches of topsoil before it tuned into pure rocky cobblestones. Rocky ground is terrible to dig in, but also doesn’t grow trees as they struggle to maintain water levels, and fail to root into the soil and become securely anchored.
That shallow soil location made for growing decent pasture grass for my cows, so I chose another spot with several feet of topsoil for the trees to have a permanent home. On an interesting note, the distance between the shallow top soil area to a deep top soil area was only 5 to 8 feet, so soil type can change dramatically within a short distance.
Next, consider available irrigation water and if it will be enough to carry your trees through the growing season. I have consulted with people regarding how to start a small orchard in the past, and when asked about their water shares or water rights, they shared that they didn’t have any. Since they had to water trees, they couldn’t grow fruit trees on their land. We live in a high-altitude desert and without irrigation water, fruit trees don’t grow and survive.
Wind protection for your fruit trees also is important, since you will want to shape and train them to be the most productive trees possible. You don’t want the wind to train your tree to grow crooked or damage the root systems by constantly shaking it as it is growing.
Other considerations include how much time you have available and can you physically do the work of pruning, planting, irrigating, picking, and spraying? Will you do the work alone, or as a family, or will you have to employ others to help you?
There are a multitude of aspects to running an orchard, and it is critical to create an informed plan so you can address the challenges as well as take advantage of the opportunities you identify.