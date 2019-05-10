Spring temperatures are warming up, and planting locations matter when it comes to seasonal heat.
This is a great time of year when the spring weather is kicking in, and daytime highs are reaching into the 70s and outdoor plants are sprouting out of the grounds or breaking bud and overall are growing as quickly as possible to start their life cycles.
Temperature and sunlight are the keys to sprouting, breaking dormancy and get plants growing if there is sufficient water available to make it happen. But even with water, there are parts of our yards and landscapes that we struggle getting plants to survive and thrive due to excessive heat. The south and southwest sides of homes or buildings, areas next to asphalt driveways or along patios can expose plants to excessive or potentially damaging heat as we progress into summer.
The best way to handle overly warm problem locations is to choose plants that enjoy full sun, and the heat which radiates off the surrounding surfaces. Annual flowers such as cosmos and four o’ clocks are great choices for these problem locations as they handle heat, moderately droughty conditions and pollution from vehicles parked nearby. Perennial plants such as blanket flower, sedum, gaura and wall flowers work well in hot locations as well.
Some plants thrive in these conditions such as grapes, which love full sun and benefit from the heat coming off the side of a building. In return, grapes cast very good shade on the building that helps to cool it and can reduce cooling costs during the summer months.
Some plants, on the other hand, really struggle in hot, sunny locations, even with ample water. Plants such as bleeding hearts, rhubarb and hostas will dwindle and shrivel in the midsummer heat or bolt early since they have been triggered to flower. But ultimately these plants were never made for high heat locations.
On another note, it’s a good time to start applying mulches as we get going in the growing season, and the benefits you can have to prevent a ton of work this summer and throughout the growing season.
Mulches can help you by doing the following:
• Reducing the weed population and the amount of work needed to manage them.
• Acting as an insulation barrier for the soil so that it does not get as cold during the winter and as hot and dry during the summer.
• Conserve moisture, a layer of mulch will reduce overall water usage, and dehydration stress to your plants.
• They encourage the development of a healthy soil ecosystem that contains beneficial organisms, such as earthworms.
• They reduce water stress in shallow-rooted plants.
• As it decomposes, it will release nutrients into the soil, thus improving its tilth, structure and ultimately your plants.
• It will also improve the overall beauty of your garden, as well as you will not be tracking mud into the house as much. In a landscape it improves the overall beauty and provides a contrast between the plants and their surroundings.
Different kinds of mulches include composted leaves, lawn clippings, hay or straw, shredded bark or wood chips, sawdust, plastic mulch, general compost, and gravel.