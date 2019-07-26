Beautiful trees in your landscape can be some of the most prized possessions a person can have. Beyond offering shade, wind protection, beauty, interest in the landscape and reduced heating or cooling costs, trees also add to the experience of activities out in your yard. If you think back to your childhood, the yard and trees you grew up in are tightly intertwined with many childhood experiences.
For all of these reasons, it is important to grow the healthiest tree possible for many decades of enjoyment, use and good memories. The essentials of successfully growing a tree include proper planting, adequate water and sun and good soil. Over time, a tree can begin to deplete the nutrients in the soil around it and be starved of necessary nutrients for overall good health. Depending on the results of a soil test, you can make a scientifically based analysis of what nutrients your plants need. Many times, though, the visual appearance of a tree showing a nutrient deficiency is a good indicator that you need to apply something to improve its well being. Seek advice from a gardening expert about what these indicators are so that you can make a proper application. In general, when fertilizing your trees keep these things in mind:
Timing is essential, and fertilizing at the wrong time can lead to branch growth not hardy enough to survive the winter. You can fertilize in the spring until mid-summer, starting after the soil has warmed up above 40 degrees to 2-inches deep. Avoid fertilizing in late summer and early fall before the trees go dormant, as you can trigger a tree to put on lots of new growth that will not be winter hardy. You can also fertilize after the trees have gone dormant but only if the soil is still above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Below that temperature, the tree’s root development and nutrient uptake almost stop, and instead of being taken up by the tree, the nutrients are leached away. There are many different kinds of fertilizer available and in different forms.
There are fertilizer stakes that can be pounded into the ground, granular fertilizer that can be spread, general compost, composted manure and even tree injections. For most homeowners, the best option is to fertilize through a slow-release granular fertilizer or for an organic approach, a composted organic manure. The slow-release granular fertilizer will give the plant the exact nutrients it needs, and most importantly it will take time to break down, giving the tree enough time to maximize its usage. This is better than having an overabundance of nutrients all at one time, which can cause a flush of branch growth that is many times fragile and breaks off easily in the wind.
A composted manure, (free of weed seeds), is also a good option, as it’s naturally a slow-release fertilizer and contains many of the nutrients trees need. The tree injections are best left to a certified arborist, and fertilizer stakes may be easy to use, but a slow-release granular fertilizer is preferred over them. Read the package label thoroughly to determine how much should be applied to the area surrounding the tree, as fertilizer rates vary dependent on the amount of each nutrient in the mix.
If you have questions concerning fertilizing your trees, feel free to call Lance at 208-624-3102.