The skill and knowledge to successfully grow plants in your yard, garden or indoors takes trial, error and time. Many of us know people who seem to have green thumbs and can put a plant cutting in water on a windowsill and have it root out successfully with little effort.
The skill of starting cuttings is simple and can be a great way to have new plants without purchase costs.
Depending on the type of plant, some cuttings will easily root in water, while others will only rot as they need more oxygen below the soil line to have a root system begin growing and may not naturally be inclined to root out.
There are three kinds of plant cuttings: woody, semi-herbaceous and herbaceous. Woody plants are generally the most difficult to get rooted from cuttings. You can get better success from semi-herbaceous and the most success from herbaceous cuttings. An example of a woody plant that is almost impossible to root out is a cutting from a blue spruce tree. On the other end of the rooting spectrum, most house plants are going to be either a herbaceous or a semi-herbaceous cutting and most times can be rooted from cuttings.
These cuttings will need an environmental temperature around 60 to 65 degrees. Using additional heat underneath, such as a plant heat mat, can help to increase rooting success. Correct moisture is essential to prevent rotting and maintain growing success. Too little water and the cuttings will die, and too much water and the cuttings will mold or rot.
Choose a rooting media (soil) that balances both moisture retention and drainage. Most of these cuttings like a humid environment while they are rooting, so one trick is to take a small fish tank and turn it into a miniature greenhouse. Place gravel at the bottom about a half inch deep, then sprinkle a little activated charcoal over the top of it, and then place a layer of potting soil in it about the 4 to 6 inches deep.
After planting the prepared cuttings in the soil, mist them so that they have a moist, but not waterlogged, soil and then seal the top with plastic wrap. This will create a warm, sunny environment with good humidity and adequate drainage. Herbaceous cuttings need light to root out, but too much direct sunlight could overheat them and possibly damage the outer membrane of the new plant’s leaves. A location with indirect light can give you better success without overheating.
Preparing and selecting your cuttings correctly is essential for best results. Choose a donor plant that is free from disease and healthy. Trying to get a cutting to root from a dying plant rarely works. Some plants can have a leaf cutting grow roots, while others have to be started from a leaf bud cutting. A leaf bud cutting includes a portion of the stem with a leaf and bud point. This bud point will be where the new roots start to form. Make sure the pruners you use to make the cuts are clean so that you do not infect the cuttings with diseases or molds.
After taking your cuttings, dip the portion of the plant that will be put into the soil in a plant rooting hormone. These rooting hormones come in either a powder or liquid formulation that can be purchased at local nurseries or online. There are different types and strengths of rooting hormones available depending on what you are trying to get rooted. For hard-to-root woody plants, the rooting hormone mixture will have a higher concentration of hormones to better trigger the rooting response. For herbaceous plants, it will have a lower concentration as less is needed to get them to root.
Make sure to select the correct rooting hormone for the type of cutting you have and follow the label directions exactly. Proper handling and application are very important. Rooting cuttings at home can be a lot of fun but takes some skill to get it done successfully.
