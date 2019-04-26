We often say go big or go home, but that isn’t necessarily the truth or desirable when gardening.
Gardening on a small scale can give you all the rewards you seek without the challenges of trying to do too much. This is called gardening in small spaces, and it is a growing trend that works well. Whether you have a lot of room and want to downsize or have a tiny space to begin with, growing on a small scale has its rewards including less weeding, watering and plant purchase that still provides fresh produce from the labor of your hands.
To effectively garden in a small space you still need at least eight or more hours of direct sunlight for your vegetables and fruit, which can be a challenge in a small area if a home or fence creates too much shade. If you cut into the quantity of sunlight, the amount of food produced drops.
You also need a good quality of soil, whether it’s in a pot, raised bed or large container, it needs to drain well, but still retain enough moisture that your plants are not drying out to damaging levels between watering. The soil in a small garden can be changed, amended, improved or just replaced if needed. That is one of the benefits of a small garden in that it generally won’t break the bank, whereas in a large garden it can become an overwhelming challenge.
Included in improving your soil is the consideration of how you will provide the major nutrients of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Plants need these nutrients in differing amounts depending upon the crop, and most potting mixes don’t have them included unless it’s on the label. You can provide these nutrients in several different ways that could include adding compost to the soil mix, a slow-release granular fertilizer or a liquid fertilizer solution applied as directed on the package.
It can be a little tricky to figure out if you have enough or too much fertilizer in a small garden when starting out, and there are many contributing factors. The type and quantity of compost added to a small garden, planter bed, or potting soil can also affect nutrient availability and quantity. You can either get the soil tested to find out what the nutrient content is, or you can watch your plants and see how they grow to determine if they have enough nutrients. If they have good green color and desirable size, then you are probably alright, but if they are shorter than normal, have stunted growth and have a yellow tint then you may need to supplement.
Irrigation in a small garden is less challenging than on a large scale, since most people install a drip irrigation system and the labor, constant water checking and most of the guesswork of watering is reduced. It also reduces the amount of weeds when a drip system is used.
Lastly, select varieties of plants that require less space. Instead of growing a large, beefsteak tomato variety or an indeterminate-type tomato plant, it’s better to select a smaller tomato variety that doesn’t require too much space and will produce heavily one time, but still productively in our short growing season and the space you have. Large, vining type plants such as winter squash and pumpkins are not going to work well in a small garden.
Also you want to choose crops you like to eat, and will produce you the most amount of food per foot of row. Corn is low in pounds of production per foot of row type of crop, when compared to zucchini or beets.