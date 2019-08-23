At this time of year, with sweltering temperatures and lots of sunshine, it’s not that fun to walk around on black asphalt parking lots or roads. Picture this in your mind: You are walking out of a dark, cool, air-conditioned theater and into bright sunshine and 100-degree temperatures radiating up from the parking lot. It’s a real shock to the senses.
Since it’s not enjoyable for anyone, it is also less enjoyable for trees and shrubs that are planted in the middle of parking lots, where they have to withstand the radiant heat all around them, as well as a higher soil temperature than what they generally grow in. When planted in parking lots or sidewalks, trees have a smaller area to grow a root system and it is more difficult to be able to develop large spreading roots to provide good anchorage and enough roots to pull in sufficient water to support optimum health. So, when a tree has a smaller than normal root system and compacted soil surrounding them due to the way parking lots are constructed, they can have a drastically shortened lifespan than when planted in a more natural setting.
Long story short, parking lot trees need a little more TLC to perform well and have good growth and development. On the other hand, when you have a nice shade tree planted in front of your store or home, it not only shades the driveway or parking area and makes it cooler, but it also adds tremendous value to the property and attractiveness to those who are visiting your business. What your business storefront looks like on the outside is a direct reflection of how much pride and care you take in running your company and the quality of either a product or service you are offering. That first curbside impression from customers is vital, and when a person’s primary view of your store or company is a sea of concrete and asphalt, with no investment in making the property look more attractive, they will most likely assume that the quality of what you are selling is undesirable, as well. Or that you are really just a business solely intent on making money and that you are not going to be there for the long haul, and that your customers should think twice about their long-term relationship with doing business with you.
A business that is willing to spend money on long-term investments such as planting trees in front of their business shows that they really care. That “care” is important, and customers will want to come back because they know that since you care about your business enough to make it look good and welcoming, that you as a customer are important.
For these reasons, it is important to invest in quality green space, and in a correct quantity so that it makes an impact, without being underwhelming or overwhelming. If you think that a couple narrow islands with two trees in a parking lot is sufficient, then you might need to reconsider how much green space is necessary in relation to the size of your building. Adding larger and specifically wider shrub and tree beds in amongst a parking lot, and around the front of buildings will create more shade and give the plants needed room to grow, spread out their roots, and take in adequate moisture. If you have very small planting beds along the front of your building, then choose vines that will crawl up the façade of the structure and shade it from the heat of the sun.
Many city’s have increased the required green space that is needed around buildings to enhance their beauty, and make their community more attractive. It is in a business’s best interests to enhance their store’s attractiveness, and do this through adding adequate green space. There are specific trees recommended for planting in areas where they will have parking lots and sidewalks nearby, so be sure to research which ones are best for our area and your particular situation. For further gardening questions please contact Lance Ellis at 624-3102.