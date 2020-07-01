It goes something like this: You walk out onto your lawn during the spring and summer and start noticing either little rings of small mushrooms or light-brown rings in your lawn. You may wonder what happened or what was accidentally sprayed on the lawn to cause this, but it is not a chemical spray or fertilizer spill.
These are called fairy rings or pixie rings. They get their name from medieval times when it was believed that these rings were created by fairies or pixies that danced around in circles during the night after everyone was asleep. Part of the superstition surrounding them also included that if you jumped in and out of the ring several times it would bring the person good luck.
Unfortunately these folklore stories do little to resolve the unsightly damage caused by these fungi. These rings are caused by fungi in the soil that begin by sending up mushrooms in the spring, and then as the summer heats up the mushrooms die out and leave brown rings in the lawn. These mushroom are caused by tiny threads of mycelia fungus 4 to 6 inches below the soil. Under a microscope they look like strands of spaghetti. These mycelia strands create an impervious layer down in the soil that prevents good root development of the grass.
These rings of fungus down in the soil can expand and grow over the years and become chronically damaging to that area of the lawn. If left untreated, the grass in the middle of the ring will die out and become filled with weeds. The fungus also produces gases that kill off the lawn and create a brown ring of dead grass. Strangely, most people don’t realize that this is happening in their lawns till they see a dark-green ring or rings in the lawn. The dead, brown grass within the ring itself decomposes over time and releases nutrients in the soil, and the grass on the edge of the ring becomes a darker shade of green because of the now available extra nutrients.
In severe cases where the grass has been choked out by this problem it may be necessary to remove the top 10 to 12 inches of soil and infested turf and bring in fresh loam soil. For the majority of homeowners this is not necessary. In an average lawn setting, aerating is the best treatment for fairy rings. Aerating is where holes are punched into the soil and turfgrass and a plug of soil, grass roots, and leaf blades are brought out, which will naturally break down through decomposition, given sufficient water, temperature, and time. By aerating you break up the impervious layer of mycelium and allow air, water, roots, and nutrients back into the soil. For fairy rings it is best to aerate deep, and 12 inches is the recommended depth with a distance of 8 to 12 inches between holes around the edge of the fairy ring.
This should be done every spring and fall for 4 to 5 years after you have found fairy rings in your lawn. Most lawns in our area would benefit from being aerated annually, but only to a depth of 2 to 3 inches, and not to the depth recommended for fairy rings. Following the aeration treatment for the rings, apply a fertilizer recommended for the lawn at that time of year in the correct amount depending on the fertilizer mixture. If you aerate in the spring, make sure to irrigate aerated areas of lawn during hot or drought times of the summer as the aerating process is a little hard on the grass stand, and it takes time for it to recover.
For this reason aerating in the late summer to fall rather than spring is the preferred time of year. Fairy rings can take a long time to control, so don’t give up hope if they keep coming back.