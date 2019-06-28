Homeowners want healthy, vigorous and attractive lawns throughout the growing season. However, as lawns age, excessive thatch may accumulate and reduce the health, vigor and attractiveness of lawns.
Thatch is an accumulation of dead and partly decomposed leaves, stems and roots above the soil surface but below the green leaves.
The majority of thatch accumulation results from stems. Leaf clippings usually break down before they can accumulate as thatch. The most vigorously growing grasses tend to produce the most thatch. When thatch is more than a half inch deep, most of the grass roots (and underground stems, called rhizomes, in some grass species) grow in the thatch and not in the soil.
Because thatch has little water-holding capacity, the grass will be more susceptible to drought. Thatch offers roots and grass crowns little protection from temperature extremes, so summer heat and winter freezing are more likely to kill grasses in thatchy lawns.
In addition, an increase in thatch will promote the incidence of diseases such as Pythium blight and the overwintering of certain insects such as sod webworm and adult billbugs. Finally, the effectiveness of certain pesticides and the efficiency of fertilizers are greatly hampered when thatch is excessive.
Thatch accumulates when the rate of shoot-leaf production exceeds the rate of shoot-leaf decomposition by microbes. Grass species and even specific cultivars differ in the rate of thatch formation. Some grass species and cultivars thatch faster than others because of their vigorous growth habits; others thatch faster because their plant tissue resists decomposition.
Bunch-type grasses such as perennial ryegrass, tall fescue and fine-leaf fescue cultivars do not produce as much thatch as the rhizomatous Kentucky bluegrasses. Still, fast-growing Kentucky bluegrasses can produce attractive lawns when thatch development is prevented or controlled. Thatch may develop over a period of several years before noticeable damage occurs.
Good cultural practices, starting when the lawn is new, will not prevent thatch indefinitely, but can slow its formation. Make moderate, well-timed fertilizer applications to maintain adequate vigor without excessive growth. Excessive fertilization, especially with nitrogen fertilizers at the wrong time of the year, such as early spring, may cause excessive shoot growth. Three to 4 pounds of actual nitrogen per 1,000 square feet of lawn per year is adequate for a Kentucky bluegrass and red fescue lawn. If you leave clippings on the lawn, your turf will need approximately 25 percent less nitrogen per year.
Besides nitrogen, your lawn may need three other fertilizer elements — phosphorus, potassium and sulfur. Apply fertilizer in small amounts of half a pound to a pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet rather than in larger amounts less frequently. Three-fourths of the total fertilizer amount should be applied in the fall (September to early November) and the balance during late spring (mid-May to mid-June), after the flush of spring growth. (See CIS 911, Northern Idaho Lawns, and CIS 846, Fertilizing Lawns in Southern Idaho, for additional details about fertilization.)
Water to encourage deep rooting without causing succulent, unnecessary top growth. Excessive irrigation can promote thatch by creating waterlogged conditions that inhibit breakdown of the thatch by microorganisms. Regardless of the season, the amount of water to apply at each irrigation will depend on the water-holding capacity of the soil in the rooting depth.
During the warmer part of the summer, a lawn requires about a quarter inch of water per day. The amount to apply per watering and the frequency of watering depend on the soil type and rooting depth. On deep loam, clay loam and clay soils, apply 2 inches of water at each irrigation and irrigate weekly. Sandy-type soils would need about 1 inch of water every three or four days. Shallow soils and coarse sandy or gravely soils hold less water, so you would apply less water at more frequent intervals.
In spring and fall, the daily water needs of turf are much less than in summer, so adjust your irrigations accordingly. Another aspect of thatch buildup is soil compaction caused by continued foot and equipment traffic. Compaction destroys the soil structure by pressing soil particles closer together and adversely affects oxygen levels and water movement. As a consequence, turf grasses soon become susceptible to drought, disease and insect damage. In addition, weed invasion often occurs because some weeds, knotweeds for example, survive better than grasses on compacted soils.
To remedy this problem, aeration of your lawn can help break up the thatch. Core aeration involves using a machine that punches a hollow tine into the soil, removing quarter- to half-inch diameter soil cores that are approximately 2 to 4 inches in length. The soil cores are deposited on the surface of the turf and are pulverized and distributed by the next mowing operation. Mixing soil with thatch improves moisture and temperature relations. This, plus the improved aeration, increases microbial activity and aids in thatch decomposition. Adequate irrigation and fertilization also increase thatch decomposition. The final technique is power raking, which is a method of removing thatch buildup on your lawn.
Early fall is the best time to power rake a lawn in Southern Idaho. Lawns can be power raked in the spring; however, competition from annual grasses such as crabgrass will be much greater while the turfgrass is recovering. Lawns with a serious thatch problem may require a severe power raking each year until thatch depth is less than 1/2 inch. When treatment is necessary, at least three to four weeks of good growing weather should follow in order for the lawn to recover.
Information courtesy of, “Thatch prevention and control in home lawns,” by the University of Idaho Extension.