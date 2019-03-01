Being prepared for unexpected events in life is just good common sense. When running a small-acreage business, there are many aspects to consider when getting prepared for unseen circumstances. There are two critical parts of getting and keeping any small-acreage business prepared.
The first is to prepare for a natural disaster or emergency that would impact your ability to grow, feed, water or market your products. The second is to prepare for a financial breakdown such as the loss of your employment or if the business fails and you need to recoup your investments.
To prepare your business for disaster or emergency, you will want to create a written contingency plan for possible ways you could be affected. For example, if the power were to go out for an extended period of time, you would want to ask, how will my business be affected by not having electricity? Let’s use the example of someone who had 20 head of cattle. If they lost power in the middle of winter, the water troughs could freeze and the pump on their well would not function to refill the tanks. If they had to run heaters on their diesel tractors to get them started, then these would also fail and they may not be able to feed their animals as normal.
Once you identify a potential issue, then decide how to prepare. In this case, one option is purchasing a reliable generator with a fuel source that wouldn’t turn bad. You might also consider buying a generator that would produce enough power to meet the other demands for power such as your home and shop. You would need to have a safe way to connect this generator to your home, shop or business, so at the same time, you would want to have a professional electrician wire and connect the generator to your home safely. This way it could supply the home, tractor heaters, the well, stock trough water heaters, and whatever else might need electricity to keep your business running.
Another more likely challenge is the price of feed and forage might rise dramatically and your business becomes unprofitable to run. While you can’t prevent or always anticipate this, you can purchase a supply of forage and feed when prices are reasonable, or find a good deal, so you are not held hostage by market fluctuations or the greed of another person. In this example, buying enough feed to supply your 20 cattle through the season would protect you from that.
There are innumerable disasters or unseen challenges that might occur and interrupt the day-to-day operation of a small-acreage business, and how you plan to face them will vary immensely from one person to another. Your resources, potential scenarios, and the likelihood of them occurring will all affect the plan you will need. The important thing is to start creating a “what-if” plan now for your particular circumstances, and then over time put the plan into place so you are prepared.
Since a small-acreage business is usually not the main source of income for a household, and since you need to keep your “day job,” its important to plan what to do if this were to happen. Carefully create a plan on how to invest and build your business if the situation arises that you might lose your main source of income, and then need to retrieve capital back out of the business. The recession taught many of us the importance of investing in things that wouldn’t lose their value easily and or choosing things to invest in that would hold their value even if everything else dropped in demand.