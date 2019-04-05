Often we hear people refer to their small acreages as a “hobby farm,” a “gentleman’s farm,” “a responsibility for the kids” or “something to give me some exercise.”
These are all accurate descriptions of a small farm depending on how you approach its management. But if you just keep spending money on the farm and its never economically viable, then you probably have an expensive hobby farm. With improved management, these small farms can turn a profit, but changes to stop losing money can be hard, and the nostalgia or fun may be lost.
For example, horses on a small farm are almost always a total loss. Whereas, instead of using the land for horses, you could fatten calves during the spring and summer, or lease it out for forage or crop production or something else that may bring in money rather than having horses costing money on your bottom line. But, “healthy” hobbies have their place and are important, and if they can be afforded, and contribute to a better quality of life then they are worth it. What you need to avoid is a hobby farm that becomes financially burdensome or physically overwhelming to take care of.
Next is a gentleman’s farm, which by unofficial definition has the purpose of being a tax write-off. These are ways for someone to invest money so they have fewer tax burdens and can invest into something they can then pull money back out of in the future.
A “place to raise kids” is my favorite reason and one of the most common rationales for owning and running a small farm. Everyone knows that raising kids is not an economically advantageous thing to do, (unless they become wealthy themselves as adults and can pay for your upscale retirement home). But to give your children the opportunity to have a place to roam, grow up working alongside you and gain the practical experience of small farm life is an incredible gift and a privilege. There will be memories created of both hard and good days, and the opportunity to teach life lessons that no other circumstance can provide. When kids gain the ability to solve problems when facing a challenging situation, they learn creativity and the valuable trait of being capable individuals who find solutions to solve problems. They can also learn the importance of responsibility, budgeting, commitment, having an animal or crop rely solely upon them for its existence and many other character-building experiences that aren’t easily learned in other walks of life. A small-acreage business is a great way to teach your children how to wisely manage money, and recognize the difference between poor spending and good investments. Many times parents don’t discuss finances with their kids, but a small acreage business is a great way to help your kids learn how to make profits, reduce losses, the value of money, and the importance of managing money well.
Lastly is the opportunity to get exercise and build physical strength through the labor performed on a farm. While we all want to be healthier, and have improved or continued physical strength, not everyone has the drive or self-discipline to go exercise at a gym, run on a treadmill, or do situps or pushups. A small farm can instead be a form of consistent exercise if it includes regular physical exertion that requires the person to make time for it, whether the activity is convenient or not. Digging with a shovel, lifting hay bales, fixing equipment, repairing fences, feeding animals, trimming horse hooves or any other physically taxing labor can be the opportunity for physical exercise, that otherwise you wouldn’t get.