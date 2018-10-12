This will be the last small-acreage / gardening article for the season and I will restart with more articles in January. But, I think it’s a good time to review a few of the simple yet easily forgotten aspects of owning a small acreage.
First is to always manage your weeds. Letting your acreage, especially the edges, become infested with noxious weeds decreases the usefulness of your land and causes problems for neighbors who then have to deal with unwanted weed issues. Each county has a weed-control department, and many have programs in place for small-acreage landowners, where the they will come to your property and spray to manage noxious weeds for a very affordable price per acre.
As a property taxpayer, it would behoove you to investigate this further and contact your local weed department to find out what the cost is for you and if they can help you keep your weeds under control. On that same note, its also a good idea to learn what weeds and plants you may have on your property, and if they pose a threat of further infestation. The book, “Weeds of the West” is an excellent book to help you learn and identify unwanted plants on your property, and learn about their lifecycle.
The next item is to keep your fences up and maintained, because as they say, good fences make for good neighbors. Too many people think of a fence as a bad thing or a barrier to say “stay away,” but healthy boundaries are important and keeping your animals in or the neighbors animals out resolves problems before they can ever become an issue. It also helps to define properties so people understand where they can go recreate and such. If you have ditches on your property, then fall is an excellent time to get your ditches repaired and improved if they have fallen into disrepair or need some upkeep.
As a landowner, you have an incredible asset, even if its not developed or in use right now, its still an awesome resource to own, and needs to considered as such. There is no more land being produced, and more and more land is being removed from agricultural production every day and turned into subdivisions. The loss in number of acres of agricultural production on a national scale is saddening, and here in eastern Idaho it is increasing due to the building boom that we are currently experiencing. When you take a small acreage that was once productive farm ground and put a house on it or buy a house with some acreage, it would be socially responsible to consider how could you make sure this land continues to contribute to production and doesn’t fall into disuse or a waste.
Another aspect to consider is focusing on making your land and specifically your soil healthy and not depleted. Well-managed soil will need less synthetic fertilizers, less herbicide usage, use water more efficiently and will be more productive. Your property is something to take pride in. When you view the land you own as something you care about, rather than just something you harvest a crop from and never put anything back into, your property will be a more successful investment all the way around.
Lastly as you work your land, manage it, care for it, and improve it; always keep a solid financial budget in place to help you stay solvent. And, ultimately so your small acreage doesn’t burden you to the point of financial hardship. So create a solid financial plan for your land, so that it will not infringe upon important things such as retirement plans, your household’s standard of living, and your peace of mind. Good luck with your small-acreage endeavors till January!