It’s amazing how easy it is to bite off more than we can chew, even as mature adults who have lived and had experiences in this life.
It happens more frequently when it’s something we are passionate about and wish we had the ability and resources to do it, which brings us to the point of balancing the daily demands or your time and a small-acreage business. To figure this out, create a simple list of priorities. I would start by asking things like: Am I spending enough time with my family? We have all seen people who spend their time on their passions (often selfishly) and ignore spouses, children, and others; ultimately neglecting important relationships. No herd of cows, no crop of hay or any small-acreage business will matter when you get to the end of this life and you don’t have meaningful relationships with family or those who should be important in your life, as well as the memories and experiences you could have had.
Your small-acreage business most likely won’t matter to anyone else when you are gone, and most likely your property will be sold off by your kids. Too many people in this world have said that they wished their parents would have spent more time with them, but instead they took second place when compared to their parent’s other projects, businesses, endeavors, hobbies, etc.
So thoroughly consider how much time you have available before launching a small-acreage business and decide from there if you have available and disposable time.
I had a friend who ran a small-acreage asparagus business, which is highly seasonal and required a great deal of time for about two months of the year. During that time, it was hard to balance the demands of his day job, his kid’s extracurricular activities and running his asparagus farm. Luckily his children were able to help him pick asparagus between practices and events and rather than neglecting them, he actually spent more time with them working and talking with them.
This brings me to the other side of a small-acreage business, in that it can offer the benefits of family time spent together, as well as children learning skills from their parents they will use later on in life. Many incredible skills and the valuable ability to think creatively were developed on a small farm when little resources were available.
A small-acreage business is definitely a lifestyle, and should not be approached like many people approach an 8-to-5 hourly job, where when you leave the workplace the problems and challenges stay there. A small agribusiness lives and depends on you and can consume every spare moment of your time if allowed, as well as any available cash you may have. So budget your time (and money) and choose wisely before starting or enlarging a small-acreage business to prevent it getting to the point where your life has become unmanageable.
In conclusion, I always recommend you write out an honest description of what you spend your time on, how much time you are dedicating to those things, and then see what is left over. Then decide if there is enough time and energy left to run and effectively operate a small-acreage business. You need to know what you have, (in this case time resources), beforehand and throughout when managing a small acreage.