As many home gardeners try to be more self-sufficient and cut costs, they look to starting plants at home, and with the right tools can have great success.
Select plants you would like to grow this year, based off how long your growing season is and the produce you want in the end. Then determine how many weeks they need to grow prior to transplanting. Generally this information is found on the seed packet, but if it isn’t, contact a county Extension office or a university website with information relevant to your local climate. The indoor planting date will vary depending on seed type and when the last frost is in your area so they can be safely transplanted outside. Starting your seeds too early can result in an overgrown plant with a bound up root system, if the pot is not large enough to handle the plant for the extended time. Planting too late can also be detrimental as the plant will not mature its fruit in time before fall frost. Selecting plants that will mature their fruit in time is critical to a successful garden.
Use a container that has sufficient room for root development for the size and time that the plant will be in the pot, as well as adequate drainage to prevent root rots and diseases from occurring. Most seeds you start will benefit from being planted in a seed-starting mix that has a fine particle size and adequate drainage characteristics for small plants. You can find seed-starting mixes at local nurseries.
Seeds vary in their needs for sprouting and growing. A few varieties need light to germinate, but most do not. Some seeds need a warmer temperature to start to grow and others may need it slightly cooler. Smaller seeds most often can be sprinkled on top of the soil and lightly pressed into the growing media, while larger seeds many times will need some soil placed on top of them.
One of the difficulties of starting your seeds at home is that soil temperatures fluctuate. For example, a tray of seeds that is placed by a window can have temperatures vary during the day and night from 90 degrees at the hot part of the day, to 50 degrees or lower that night. Many seeds germinate slowly or poorly under such conditions. To best control germination temperature, buy a seedling heat mat. This allows you to thermostatically control the soil temperature from underneath. Using a plastic tray dome can help to reduce the temperature and moisture fluctuations of the soil, but they can also heat up and cause plants to heat stress and die. Placing a newspaper or other shade producing material on the top of the plastic dome during sunny portions of the day can mitigate overheating and give partial shade. Of course, consistent moisture levels are necessary to avoid drying the seedlings out during germination and growing.
Prior to planting your seedlings outside, they need to be hardened off to prevent shock and possible death. Hardening seeds means getting them accustomed to direct sunlight, outside temperatures and other elements in a gradual process rather than in a single day of planting. Putting them in a cold frame is often the best method to get them accustomed to the outdoors.
If you started your plants in a tray, transplant them after their first true leaves have appeared. True leaves are the second set of leaves that grow after the first set of leaves appear on the seedlings. Be very gentle as you take the seedlings out of the soil and transplant them into a larger container so that you do not damage their fragile root systems.