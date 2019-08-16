Most gardeners plant, weed, water and try to grow a successful garden, yet for some reason it never quite grows evenly, and success will vary from one side of the garden to the other. So why does this happen? This generally occurs for a variety of environmental and cultural causes.
The most common reason is poor drainage. Your soil type can vary throughout a garden area, and with these different soil types come mixtures of sand, silt and clay. The heavier clay soils do not drain the water away very quickly and are more likely to become compacted and water logged. When compaction occurs, plant roots do not thrive and mostly just stagnate in the ground.
I have seen entire rows of plants that would grow up about 2 to 4 inches and then just turn yellow and die a slow death through the rest of the summer due to a lack of drainage. In essence they were slowly drowning to death as the soil they were growing in didn’t drain and had little to no air in it. Other portions of that same garden were exceptional for growth and production due to good drainage, and plants were able to root deeply into a well tilled and loose soil.
To help remedy this issue, consider adding organic matter, and a loose (non-compacting) topsoil to the low lying areas of the garden to help raise them up and improve drainage. If the soil is a heavy clay then adding organic matter and a small amount of sand can help loosen and reduce compaction issues. Another contributing factor can be an imbalance of nutrients.
An example of this is when you improperly spread synthetic fertilizer in your garden, and too much or too little is mixed with the soil. Another example is when you incorporate a pickup load of compost into your garden and the ground nearest the back of the pickup bed has way too much, and the further edges or corners don’t get enough. These imbalances can lead to drastic differences in plant growth and development and manifest themselves in the plant height, color of the leaves, quantity of foliage and overall amount of production.
Another influencing factor of what can make a garden grow unevenly is the quantity of sunlight it receives. And that can depend upon the kind of vegetable it is. For example corn that is on the outside rows of a garden is generally shorter than the corn on the interior rows. This is caused by competition for sunlight, and the plants on interior rows stretching and growing taller to catch as many rays as possible. Wind can also play a factor on corn, making exterior rows of corn shorter and have stockier plants, while interior rows that aren’t as wind tested will produce taller, thinner plants.
Other vegetables will shrivel and turn yellow if deprived of adequate sunlight, such as peas that may get shaded by an aggressive squash plant that overgrows the space allotted to it. Wind in general is detrimental to the exterior rows of most gardens, and stunts or dehydrates plants and therefore reduces production on the affected areas, as well. Reducing the impact of the wind and improving the amount of sun a garden receives through proper spacing methods will enhance the likelihood of more even growth and production.
Another interesting, yet little mentioned cause of uneven growth is competition from large established trees in the area. I have seen gardens planted next to large blue spruce trees which have led the shaded portion of the garden to show signs of a lack of water, lower nutrient content and competition for sun. Large trees can cause all of these issues, and therefore adequate spacing between them and your gardens is critical. For further questions on gardening please contact Lance at 208-624-3102.