My Coffee Blend Bryce Angell Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bryce Angell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The cold night air is penetrating through my sleeping bag. And Mother Nature’s calling. She’s become a ruthless nag.When climbing out of bed at home, I feel the nice warm floor. But out here in the Selway, going pee is quite a chore.So, I inch out of my sleeping bag. Our tent is freezing cold. Start a fire? No! First, my bladder must unload. I’ll slip out through the tent fly. Darn it! Someone tied a knot! I’ve gotta get this open ‘cuz my bladder is ‘bout to pop!The coffee pot’s so handy and the men will never know. Now, I’ve dang near filled the coffee pot, and not a bit too slow.I open my Old Timer knife and cut the tent fly strap. I hope that no one notices. I’m sure they’d give me crap.I’m far enough from camp, and now I toss my coffee blend. But throwing smack against the wind, I wouldn’t recommend. I’m plastered with the coffee grounds. It looks like I’ll be caught. I hear Old Mose, the cook, give way, “Who’s got the coffee pot?”I hand Old Mose the coffee pot but didn’t rinse it out. “Don’t worry son,” Old Mose replied, “It’ll make the coffee stout.”So Mose is making coffee. I’ll leave well enough alone. ‘Cuz no one seems to notice my coffee blend cologne.At breakfast time our guide remarks, “The coffee’s good today. It doesn’t taste so bitter, maybe salty in a way.”I choke on my potatoes and all turn my way to see. But I don’t believe I’ll tell a soul. For sure, they’d turn on me.And tonight, when Mother Nature calls, I’ll hop down off my cot and hope the tent door’s passable. If not, the coffee pot? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coffee Pot Coffee Blend Food Gastronomy Kitchen Utensils Tent Knife Fly Mother Nature Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Farm & Ranch To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today NRC denies license to Oklo's nuclear reactor project at INL 3 locals die from COVID this week Idaho Falls man arrested after woman hospitalized with head injury Christiansen, Wayne Idaho Falls Animal Shelter looking for coolers to keep cats warm Walker, Marvin HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Madison downs Thunder Ridge in boys basketball Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly drew gun during car repossession Idaho Falls man arrested after police chase, crash HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Hillcrest pulls away from Shelley in conference showdown Current Contests Cutest Couple 2022 News Trending Today NRC denies license to Oklo's nuclear reactor project at INL 3 locals die from COVID this week Idaho Falls man arrested after woman hospitalized with head injury Christiansen, Wayne Idaho Falls Animal Shelter looking for coolers to keep cats warm Walker, Marvin HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Madison downs Thunder Ridge in boys basketball Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly drew gun during car repossession Idaho Falls man arrested after police chase, crash HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Hillcrest pulls away from Shelley in conference showdown Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.