Agriculture plays a central role in Idaho’s economy and way of life. The farmers and agribusinesses in our state are responsible for one in every eight jobs in Idaho and are the main suppliers of commodities like potatoes and dairy products throughout the nation. Protecting and promoting Idaho agriculture has been one of my top priorities since I was elected to Congress, and I take seriously my responsibility to advocate for Idaho agriculture within a responsible federal budget. I work hard to bring Idaho tax dollars back home to invest in Idaho agriculture, ensuring that Idaho farmers can continue to lead the world in innovative production while supporting the way of life we have always valued.

One important way I’m doing this is by supporting Idaho’s dairy industry as it addresses the growing challenges facing the livestock industry. Dairy is Idaho’s top commodity, ranking third in the nation for milk production. As our dairy industry continues to grow, it faces a number of rising questions. Can Idaho dairy farmers continue to produce quality products in a more sustainable way? How can we address the waste and water quality concerns raised by large-scale dairies while giving dairy farmers the tools they need to succeed and continue to grow our state’s economy?


Mike Simpson represents Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

