Probably only the hunting widows left behind while their husbands are hunting should read this, not the hunter himself!
Doug, our oldest son, has been hunting for years, starting first as a young boy going with his dad to move the animals out of the trees in the direction of the hunters. When he got older, he and friends would go out hunting. They enjoyed doing this, plus we appreciated the extra meat we would get each fall when the hunters returned. So we decided to estimate the cost of a five day hunt for a mew hunter.
As the hunters are starting to get the itch to be ready for the “big hunt” this time of the year, there is a feeling of excitement in the air. Many have drawn special permits, which adds to the excitement! The men are doing what men should do: go out and hunt in order to provide food for their families. So what does he need to prepare?
First, he needs to arrange to take time off from work, which would be a decrease in his next paycheck. That is hard to calculate as salaries differ so much, but an estimate would be $1,000, which will eventually have to be figured into the cost of five days of hunting.
He would need a new pair of boots, about $100, plus a pair of good bibs, about $150; a wool coat, another $150; a wool hat with earmuffs (it gets cold during hunting season!), about $50; four pair of warm socks at $20 a pair; a new red hat and a new red sweatshirt to keep from being shot by other hunters; about $35, plus a good pair of leather gloves, $35. (Total here would be close to $500.)
Equipment needed: A new four-wheeler or a horse. With a horse, there would be feed bills all year, vet bills and having to purchase a saddle, bridle, packs, etc. Horse and everything would probably cost $3,000. A farrier would have to be found to put shoes on it; a trailer to haul the horse; and a pickup to pull the trailer. So horse, trailer, pickup and tack would be close to $80,000, (Unless all of these things were already owned or could be borrowed.) The four-wheeler would be close to $6,000, or a $20,000 side-by side plus the trailer to haul it in, another $5,000. We won’t even attempt to figure in the price of gas for this hunt! (Anywhere from $6,000 up to $80,000)
Other important items would be, unless already owned, a new rifle, about $1,100; a hunting license, tag and permit, $100; and a box of ammunition, $50. (Approximately $1,150)
Allow $200 per hunter for food plus the $1,200 big tent with a stove to keep warm on those cold nights. He will also need a sleeping bag and cot, which will be close to $200. (About $1,800.)
After the animal, elk or deer, has been shot it will be dragged through the mud to a tree to hang it. There he will need a new knife to clean and skin the animal. Plus, he will need a meat saw if he plans to butcher the animal himself, which will set him back about $250. If he plans to have a butcher do it, that would be an extra $400. (Another $650)
Oh, a first-aid kit would be necessary! Checked on Google and I think the kit for $90 would be good.
When he has purchased all of these things and is packed up ready to take off to do the manly thing of providing his family with meat for the winter, he will be proud of what he is about to do. The last thing the hunter says to his wife as he leaves to go hunting is: “I am going out to get food for us to save us money. Do not go shopping at the mall and buy a bunch of new clothes because we are going to work at saving money. I will be home in five days with, hopefully, plenty of meat for our family!”
Over $11,000 total, and that’s not counting the new pickup and the side-by-side or horse, plus trailers, plus gas. It would be a lot cheaper to buy a fat steer from a local rancher than to go hunting. But what’s the fun in that?