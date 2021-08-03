We have been watching the Olympics and I am amazed at the stamina and strength of the young participants involved.
My husband, Boyd mentioned the other day that he wanted to watch the “fencing” and maybe he could pick up some hints on improving his fencing abilities. Of course, Boyd, being the farmer/rancher he is, was talking about a completely different type of fencing. He would like the “fencers” to train on our ranch for a couple of summers. He would provide the hammers, nails, wire, and fence posts, if they would supply the manpower. (Of course he would volunteer me to fix the meals for these trainees.)
They would put in long days, probably similar to the days they put in now in preparation for the Olympics, but their goal would be quite different. By the time they finished their training they would have accomplished putting up a new fence and be able to have a feeling of accomplishment even without the gold medal.
They wouldn’t have a specific uniform to wear, but there would be guidelines for attire, such as long-legged pants as the ground will not be even and there will be bugs and weeds and dead trees to scratch and trip; a sturdy pair of shoes, preferably hiking boots, to protect and give support as they will be climbing hills and going through dense areas of brush; a long-sleeved shirt would be preferable to keep from getting mosquito bites and to help keep wood ticks away; and a good pair of leather gloves to protect their hands from scrapes and cuts. Also a hat would be good because a lot of days would be spent in open fields with no shade.
A sacked lunch would be sent with them every morning and plenty of water to drink. There would be moments when they could sit down and rest, but most of the day would be spent digging holes for the fence posts, putting the posts in the holes, stretching the wire, and nailing wire to those posts.
There would be the advantage of seeing wildlife in their natural habitat, viewing birds as they hunt and catch mice or other small animals; plus listening to and enjoying the songs of birds. When the fence is done there would be a feeling of accomplishment. Plus they would be physically more fit than before they started. But there would be no grand ceremony nor any special honors given, and probably there would be a list of other fences needing to be fixed and the offer of more training.
One year, a young man we knew was seriously wounded in a fencing class at the local high school. When I mentioned this incident to my guys the comment was: “I didn’t know they had a fencing class at the high school. Is it taught through the agriculture department?” I explained this was a different type of fencing, this was a physical education class and the participants used a sword, not pliers, hammers and nails. Of course they knew that!
A couple of years ago our daughter Janna had us watch a reality show on television. The participants were on a team of about four people. The night we watched the teams were transported to a farm. One of the challenges was setting up pipe for sprinkler irrigation. Each team was timed and had to have the pipes hooked up and attached to the pump or main line. When the pump was turned on, everything had to work. It was fun to watch them as most of the participants were city-born and raised.
This made me realize how difficult it is for some to understand and visualize the work that goes on with farming and ranching. And of course, the opposite would be true if we were transplanted into one of their offices. Those of us engaged in agriculture sometimes have to walk away from what we do to appreciate and understand other areas of interest. We need to do more educating and sharing with our friends and neighbors so we can understand and learn from each other. And maybe we can relate to them that we, too, are “fencers” but of a different kind, even if we don’t win gold medals. Just blisters!