Boyd walked in the house the other day and asked, “Are you a farmer?” That question puzzled me, so I said, “I’m a farmer’s daughter and a farmer’s wife — is that what you mean?” “No,” he said and then repeated the question: “Are you a farmer?” “You will have to explain what you mean” was my comment.
“Well, stop and think of all you have done on the farm since we’ve been married,” he said then he started to list them, and I could add to the lists:
• Before we moved to the farm, he had rented a place where he kept some pigs. In the spring it was my responsibility to check on those pigs about to deliver little ones while Boyd was teaching school.
• When we first moved to the farm he had me do some irrigating when he would be at the ranch. My dad irrigated so I was familiar with that activity but had never actually done it. Boyd walked me through the basics and left me at it. This was shovel and move dams type irrigating.
• When he got involved with The Idaho Grain Producers on the state level and had to attend meetings, I would be called upon to drive a tractor in the fields at the ranch. One day he got me started and told me, just as he left for the valley, that I wouldn’t have any trouble turning the tractor and getting in trouble, but if I did our son Derrald would be working in the same field and could help me. Well, he wasn’t gone long and I had problems turning the tractor. Derrald came to the rescue.
• I have driven grain trucks, loaded, from the fields to the granaries and to the local elevator, and I have even driven them from the ranch to the valley
• I have driven trucks loaded with hay and/or straw bales from the ranch to the valley. When I have done the truck driving, I do it saying a prayer all the way. I have never lost a bale or had an accident but that doesn’t mean I wasn’t scared the entire time.
• I have driven ahead of a combine to warn oncoming vehicles that there was a wide piece of equipment coming behind me and to be aware of it.
• I have worked alongside the guys helping go around fences in the spring to reinforce them. I have rounded up cows that are out and heading for the road, gotten them back in the pasture, then found where they escaped and repaired the spot good enough to hold until the men can reinforce it.
• I have helped hold a birthing cow when the calf needed to be turned in order to be born, getting rope burns on my hands while doing so. And I have helped keep sick calves alive by starting IVs and keeping them warm on the basement floor of our house.
But Boyd has likewise helped me. There would be mornings at the ranch when I was washing with our wringer washing machine, and he would take the time to run some clothes through the wringer while I was hanging some on the line. He is always willing to use a vacuum, wash and dry dishes, and sweep the floor.
As a child raised on the farm, we were expected to help with cutting potatoes, weeding potatoes, picking potatoes, some of the haying, and herding sheep and cattle when needed. So helping on the farm came easy to me when we got married. I always enjoyed getting out and working on the farm. And I have encouraged my girls to help when needed. But does that make me a farmer? According to Boyd, it does. It makes us partners in what we do. I am proud to be considered his partner on our farm and in agriculture. There are not a lot of occupations where a woman can work side by side with her husband. I love the life on the farm, the freedoms we have. It can be hard work and discouraging, but it also can be fun to work side by side with your husband in providing for the family.
When I think of the word “farmer,” I realize it is not gender specific. I’m grateful for a husband who is not afraid to ask his wife to help him. So yes, if the things I have done to help him makes me a farmer, then I’m proud to be a farmer and partner with my husband!
