JEAN SCHWIEDER

JEAN SCHWIEDER

It seems that I have written a lot of articles on being thankful. Today, as I write, we are having a rain storm that is supposed to turn into snow. Can one help but be thankful for a warm house?

I knew of a family that homesteaded in the area east of Idaho Falls and lived in a tent for their first winter there. That would have been a challenge having small children confined to such a small place added to the challenge of staying warm! My dad, Derrald Ricks, tells of living in a tent in the Ozone area when his dad, Ernest Ricks, homesteaded there. They would move up to their homestead in early spring so they could get the ground ready and crops planted. And they wouldn’t move back to their valley home until early November when they finished their harvest. That meant starting school late in the fall and leaving school early in the spring. They eventually built a small cabin, which helped. I don’t know how many long summers they lived in the tent. But in that area, snow can fall every month, rain storms can be cold, and there is always wind.


Reach Jean Schwieder at 208-522-8098 or by email at straddlin thefence@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.