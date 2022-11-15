It seems that I have written a lot of articles on being thankful. Today, as I write, we are having a rain storm that is supposed to turn into snow. Can one help but be thankful for a warm house?
I knew of a family that homesteaded in the area east of Idaho Falls and lived in a tent for their first winter there. That would have been a challenge having small children confined to such a small place added to the challenge of staying warm! My dad, Derrald Ricks, tells of living in a tent in the Ozone area when his dad, Ernest Ricks, homesteaded there. They would move up to their homestead in early spring so they could get the ground ready and crops planted. And they wouldn’t move back to their valley home until early November when they finished their harvest. That meant starting school late in the fall and leaving school early in the spring. They eventually built a small cabin, which helped. I don’t know how many long summers they lived in the tent. But in that area, snow can fall every month, rain storms can be cold, and there is always wind.
One thing I am especially thankful for is a warm home. We have a generator that runs on propane, so if our electricity goes off, the generator kicks in, plus runs the fans on our propane fireplaces. Yes, especially at this age I am thankful for a warm home! We have let family and friends know that in a case of a long time without electricity, our home is one they can come to.
I am thankful for warm clothes, which include boots, socks, long underwear, hats, coats, sweaters, mittens, scarves and anything else to keep us warm and especially for the men as they go out every day to take care of the cattle. We can always make soups, hot drinks, toast and food to warm up a person as they come in from the out of doors, without having to start a fire in a cook stove.
When I was a child, our heat in our home was the cook stove in the kitchen and a wood/coal burning heater in the living room. No special heat in the bedrooms and the bathrooms were outhouses. When we would have family get together at aunts and uncles homes, Dad would “bank” the fires in those two stoves and when we arrived back home we would all sit around them wrapped in blankets as he got a good fire going. I remember opening the door to the oven on the wood burning cook stove in the kitchen and sitting around it with our feet on the door.
We still have the wood burning cook stove at the ranch, and it would be used many times in the summer when a storm would come through and cool the air around us. I’m thankful for that convenience also.
I am thankful for lights that turn on with the click of a switch. We have propane lights at the ranch that we had to light in the late evenings. So good to have them, but they didn’t give enough light to read by or do handwork.
Another thing I’m grateful for is indoor plumbing. At the ranch we did have running water to the house, but it only supplied water to the two sinks and the shower. The bathroom was and still is the outhouse, a ways away from the house.
When I was a child, if someone was sick and it was necessary to warm them up, a blanket would be put in the oven. It had to be watched so it didn’t get scorched, but it did help to be wrapped in a warm blanket. Now we have electric heat pads and electric blankets for our beds. We can use the dryer to warm a larger blanket if need be, and I have done that to warm up a sick child and/or a sick calf that has been brought into the house.
I guess today I’m most thankful that I have lived with both extremes: no electricity and all the advantages of electricity; warm water out of the faucet and unlimited running water. It is fun to look back on the things we took for granted 80-plus years ago and what we take for granted now! Oh, how thankful I am for modern conveniences, but also thankful for memories that makes me realize how things have changed for the better.
