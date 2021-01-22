Looking out our window and seeing three large John Deere tractors ready to go when it’s time to feed the cattle, my mind wanders back many years. I remember by dad, Derrald Ricks, farming with horses. He would harness those horses up early in the morning, bring them home at noon, unharness them while he ate and rested, then harness them up again and out to the field until time to quit for the day, milk the cow, and check any other animals that he had. As kids, we would walk out to the field in the evening to meet Dad and he would lift us up on the horses back to ride into the corral. By the time I was close to 10 Dad had bought his first tractor and the horses were only used if necessary.
A lot of the following information I took from my book, “Dehlin A Forgotten Community.” My husband, Boyd’s, Grandfather, A.W. Schwieder, bought his first car in 1920, a Ford and paid $418.22 for it. He would buy a new car every other year. 1920 Model T Ford
A. W. liked the idea of more mechanized farming instead of using horses, so in the early 1920s he purchased a wheel tractor with a three-bottom plow behind it. . His land was and is at Dehlin, 20 miles east of Iona, where he had homesteaded in 1914 or 1915.
After he bought his first tractor he equipped his current car to go to the field by putting fifty gallon barrels of fuel on the running boards of the car. Tying a rope around each barrel and pulling the rope through the window of the car to the opposite side, he secured the barrels. The car was then ready to take to the field so he could fuel up the tractor. Fuel was delivered to the Dehlin farmers by Schwendiman out of Idaho Falls.
With Grandpa A.W.’s first tractor, the rod bearings would go out every day and it wasn’t long before the engine of the new tractor would start knocking. When that happened A.W. drove the tractor over to a grove of trees the used pig rinds to replace the worn out bearings. The pig rinds would last a short time and then they would have to be replaced. This problem was consistent until he purchased a different tractor.
There were good reasons for farmers to move toward mechanization. Horses were expensive to buy and costly to feed and maintain. Farmers needed around five acres of land to grow the oats, hay and fodder that each horse needed for the year. In contrast, if a tractor didn’t work, it didn’t need fuel, let alone oats and hay. Land that had been reserved for supporting animals could be plowed under for cash crops to help pay for the loan it took to buy the tractor. Tractors could be operated day and night, with little daily care, and were not affected by hot or cold, insects or pests. Some still felt it was better to use horses where they raised their own feed for them, with tractors the farmer had to use cropland to raise the money to buy tractor fuel.
It took a farmer an hour and a half to till an acre of ground with five horses and a gang plow. With a 27-horsepower tractor and a moldboard plow, it took only a half-hour to plow an acre and only 15 minutes with a 35-horsepower tractor and a moldboard plow. Today, using a 154-horsepower tractor and a chisel plow, a farmer can till an acre in five minutes.
Yes, mechanization in farming has certainly changed. A.W. could fix anything that broke and taught his sons who in turn taught their sons and on down the line. When Boyd and I were first married, he had baling twine and his tool box and could fix nearly anything. Then came Duct Tape which was an added bonus. But the next step has put the everyday farmer/repairman out of business. When the tractors started being built with computerized everything, no longer could an everyday farmer repair his own tractor. Now they depends on the repairman that has specialized tools and some extra training to fix these new pieces of agriculture equipment.
And that can be frustrating to the self-sufficient men that I have around our place. Yes, there have been a lot of changes in our life time, and most of them for the good.