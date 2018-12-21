Christmas Eve is a time of excitement added with anxiety and expectations for young children.
When I was a child, every Christmas Eve was spent with my dad’s family: Grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins. As a family, we got together once a month at the admonition of my grandmother. So we were close, we knew our cousins, what they were interested in, what they liked in school and, as we got older, who their boy/girl friends were. We were all expected to participate in these monthly gatherings which were held in the evenings on a Saturday night. There was no excuse to not be there and no excuse not to participate. The exception to this rule was one aunt, uncle and family who lived out of state and very seldom made it to our meetings and never on Christmas Eve.
In November we would draw names, the 17 local cousins would draw from one hat, and the adults names would be in another hat. Christmas Eve would be an extra special evening. But first we had to have our program. There would be Christmas songs sung, Christmas stories and poems recited, and usually some kind of instrumental rendition of some Christmas songs, which we would all sing along with. Then one of the aunts or uncles would read of the birth of Jesus from the Bible. No matter how restless or impatient we as kids got, the program was the first thing on the agenda. Then it was the gift opening.
The presents were passed out one at a time, opened and admired, before the next gift was delivered. The gift-opening seemed to go on forever. We would usually get books or pajamas, things like that. I remember one year I got a slip or petticoat as we used to call them and I was embarrassed. And became more so when someone teasingly suggested I model it. Some people just didn’t understand how sensitive young girls are! Another Christmas, as a young bride I received a box of home-canned fruit from one of my aunts. As a newlywed, that gift was really appreciated.
A time or two, we had Santa Claus come to our Christmas Eve gathering. He would appear toward the end of the program and would bring a treat for everyone. That was exciting and added to the anticipation of the evening! One year, when Santa didn’t come I remember one of my cousins being so upset because she had not had a chance to visit with Santa Claus that year and was worried that he wouldn’t find her or know what she wanted. She left for home in tears that evening.
After the opening of gifts, there would be refreshments. This would usually be cookies or cake plus a special punch or hot cider and then we would head to our own homes. I always liked it when our home was the one that hosted Christmas Eve. Although that meant we had to do some dishes and cleaning up after everyone left, at least we didn’t have to go out to a cold car to travel home.
When all the “Merry Christmases” and “thank-yous” had been said, and we arrived home we would all hurry to get ready for bed. Once we were in our pajamas, Mom would help us fix a treat to leave out for Santa Claus. It seems like it was always some home-made cookies and a glass of milk. The sooner we could go to sleep, the sooner Santa Claus would be there to deliver gifts. The excitement of the evening usually hadn’t worn off, so sleep was hard to accomplish!
I look back on the time we spent with our family and extended family like this. Minutes were kept of all our meetings with our aunts, uncles, and cousins and I have a copy of those minutes, which are precious to me. These family gatherings continued until we had four of our seven children. Then, gradually they diminished down to nothing.
However, that Christmas Eve gathering of family living is in the area is one that my husband, Boyd, and I have implemented. It is so fun to watch the little ones in their excitement to finally get to unwrap a present with their name on it.
As cousins, we are still close and try to get together periodically. We can’t physically return to those days, but we can remember them with fondness. And those memories are gifts of the best kind.