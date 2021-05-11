As we were going to the ranch the other morning, pulling a trailer with cows and calves to summer pasture, Boyd, my husband, and I discussed the importance of the color green in our lives. We were noticing an acreage of ground that had been in the Conservation Reserve Program for many years.
This program was a big financial boon to many farmers and ranchers. It offered payment to leave the ground unworked and planted only to a certain species of plants that were both wildlife friendly but also would keep the land was eroding. A lot of the farms in the foothills east of Idaho Falls were accepted into this CRP program.
Yes, this program was good for the soil and the wildlife, but it sure took some of the beauty out of the area. How I missed the spring green as the winter wheat started to erupt from the soil, and later the spring grain crop following. Before CRP most of the foothills would be full of green, excepting the ground that was being summer fallowed to preserve moisture for the next year’s crop.
This ground we were observing on our ride to the ranch had been taken out of the CRP program and now has a good crop of grain coming up, creating the beautiful green. Ah, green, the color of new life in the farmer’s eyes!
As we got to the ranch we could see some of our pasture land up there that had been disked up this spring, fertilized, and now planted to grain. It, too, shall soon be that beautiful spring green.
We noticed the pastures at the ranch are donning their spring green coverings as the grass grows up above the dried and dead grass of last year. And with the grass comes weeds which seem to explode through the soil at the first day of warm sunshine.
Spring starts off with pastels and works toward the more vivid colors. The willow trees are a pale orange as they start to move from the cold of winter. The flowering fruit trees have the beautiful white and pink blossoms preparatory for the fruit they will bear.
So added to the spring green and the pastels we start to see the yellow dandelions, one of our most hearty and early weeds. Dandelions can make a green lawn look like a yellow polka dotted piece of fabric ready to be made into a dance costume. Every spring my children would bring me a multiple bouquets of dandelions, their hands stained from the juice from the stems. I loved those bouquets, and always would put them in a pretty glass full of water.
From the yellow dandelions to yellow daffodils, and then multi colored tulips, we are introduced into the world of color, not only at the ranch but in the yards around town. Ours lilac bushes are probably 3 weeks away from their blooming stage, but their shades of purple and white will be with us soon. Oh, how I love the odor and the sight of lilacs. If only they would stay all summer! We have a yellow rose bush that also chooses spring to adventure out. Again it is one of those plants that blooms for about a week or two in the spring and that is it for the year. I have planted one at the ranch hoping it will eventually bloom up there.
I love to look out over a green pasture with our cows and calves in it. They seem as content as they move, slowly through the area. The calves will often be running and jumping, reminding me of children on the school play grounds during recess. They in themselves add colors of black, white, grey, and red to the spring panorama.
And then, to top it off, the blue birds are starting their spring flight back to the area of the ranch, adding another hue to blend in.
Yes, spring introduces us once again to all of the colors of the rainbow plus the fragrances from the flowers. We need to take the time to appreciate all of these visual reminders of this wonderful world we live in.