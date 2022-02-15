Because I am not a competitive type person, I look at things differently from some members of my family. I have never been coordinated enough to participate in sports to the point of being chosen first when teams were picked in grade school. And that never really bothered me. I loved to participate but I learned at an early age that my participation many times was a hindrance, not an asset to a team. But the fact that I could participate was enough for me.
When I was young we played softball against other teams during the summer. I loved those evenings, but I enjoyed the camaraderie more than the game. Again, I wasn’t very good, nor coordinated enough to be of much help. I rarely could catch a ball when I played in the outfield or actually any position I played. I didn’t throw the ball accurately to help put a player out, and if I happened to hit a ball pitched to me it was a miracle! But I had fun and to me that was the important part of the game.
We also met at times in the summer and played volleyball, boys and girls together. I really enjoyed that. Again, I couldn’t serve where I was supposed to, couldn’t return a ball that came straight at me, and was often in the way of others who were more competitive and annoyed at my casual play! And yet it was being with the others that I enjoyed, not the game nor the score.
When I went to college I wasn’t sure what to major in so thought I would try physical education — that was an unwise choice. When I decided to play softball with the intramural group I really entered a hostile field! That involvement lasted one game! A lot of the girls majoring in physical education at Utah State at that time actually played professional softball and/or basketball. I believe this was illegal, but they did it anyway. So I didn’t fit in with them with my low aptitude and my lack of coordination.
Now I find I can enjoy watching a ball game on TV. It’s a good thing because Boyd can find any type of professional or college games every evening. But I struggle with trying to understand Boyd’s interest and enthusiasm against my lack of it.
We have been watching the Olympics the last couple of weeks. I marvel at the ability of the athletes participating, their willingness to train so long and so hard for this opportunity. I see their strengths and think about all the practice it takes for them to eliminate any weaknesses as they work toward this goal. And I see their disappointments and frustration when they fail to achieve their goals. What a wonderful display of human determination! I look at them and wonder if they really appreciate where they are, where all of their work has brought them, or is it the competitiveness that attracts them? Do they really appreciate where all of their hard work has taken them, or is winning the only things they strive for?
First, what an opportunity to go to Beijing, to see a new country, to experience a new culture, and to represent their individual countries. What an opportunity to meet people of different places in the world and to form friendships. Or can you become friends with rivals? I don’t know when the effort has taken so much time and work to get there.
I, with my warped uncompetitive mindset, look at those who lose as still winners and really have no cause to mourn a loss. Yes, they worked hard, but they had the opportunity to represent their country in a perhaps once in a lifetime situation. What a wonderful thing to have worked for and accomplished, whether there is a medal or not. How proud they should be to have this opportunity to show their strengths to the world! And what a special place and time to develop new friendships, to learn of new cultures, and to represent not only their country but also their individual family!
Yes, the Olympics are special and we are blessed to be able to participate as viewers while we watch from the comfort of our homes. But losing is part of life, and being able to accept that in a sportsman like manner is perhaps more important than even winning.