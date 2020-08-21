“Virtual trade teams keep wheat farmers, overseas customers connected,” caught my eye as I glanced at the August 7th edition of a regional agricultural publication.
According to this article, through the use of cameras and drones and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is how foreign purchasers of wheat are able to visit wheat fields in the United States and see the 2020 crop being raised. As the article stressed, it is important to bring prospective buyers to the area and have them view the farms, the storage facilities and the methods of transporting grain to different parts of the world. Each country has its own specifications on quality of grain, type of grain, and what they won’t accept. Foreign customers are especially important as half of the 60 million metric tons of U.S. wheat farmers grow are dependent on these foreign buyers.
In the Pacific Northwest, the bulk of the wheat crop is destined for a foreign market.
My husband, Boyd, has been very active in the local, state, national and international wheat/grain industry for many years. He traveled not only to Boise and Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. representatives about the grain markets but also had the opportunity of traveling to: Japan, China, Beijing, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia. He enjoyed getting acquainted with these foreign buyers of wheat, talking to them about what they required in their purchasing and then spending time in the evenings sitting around a dinner table and getting to know each of them personally. He has special memories of the people he met and of the cities and farms he toured while in those areas.
Boyd and I with our family were able to host on our ranch quite a few trade teams from foreign countries. We would take them around to the wheat fields in the area and introduce them to Southeastern Idaho. It was interesting to meet and visit with the many participants of those trade teams. Most of them spoke English, and if they didn’t an interpreter traveled with them. These trade teams came to look over the crops and talk to the farmers before they purchased wheat.
One time a foreign trade team showed up at our valley farm in a bus. We had a Great Pyranees dog named Mortimer and he was BIG. Well, Mortimer ran to the bus, sat outside of the door wagging his tale, drooling No one dared get off the bus until one of our family walked over and stood by Mortimer. He was so excited to have new people to play with!
One September Phil Schwieder, Boyd’s Dad, was able to join in on the bus ride to the ranch with a trade teams. When they found out it was Phil’s 80th birthday, they sang happy birthday to him. That was a special time for him!
Boyd arranged with Dusty and Joyce Hincks to supply horses so members of a Japanese trade team could experience a real western experience while looking at our dry-land wheat. I remember one of the Japanese being awed at all of the land with very few buildings and no crops. We had summer fallow ground then, and he couldn’t get over that ground not being used. He said that where he was from the fields were planted right up to the edge of the roads, utilizing every bit of space to grow crops.
Our sons, Doug and Derrald, both licensed river guides, took a group of Vietnamese on a scenic float trip on the Snake River after they had visited farms in the Antelope area near Swan Valley.
A trade team from the Philippines had a fun day at our dry farm wheat fields because Boyd gave each of them the opportunity to drive the combine. Then they carpooled the group over to Jackson Hole for a visit. It had snowed the night before so the cars stopped at the top of the Teton Pass, letting the trade team get out and experience snow. For some it was the first time they had seen or touched snow. They made a snowman and took pictures to share when they got home.
Personal contact between growers and wheat purchasers is extremely important and it is only natural that these buyers want to meet and talk with the farmers who raise the wheat. Virtual visits are not ideal, but they are better than no visits at all. Isn’t technology wonderful!