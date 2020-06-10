Living and working on the farm and ranch teaches us many things. We may work all summer long: tilling; planting, weeding, irrigating; and then a hail storm can wipe out all of those hours of work with the result of no harvest! No, that’s not fun, not even pleasant nor fair, but that is life. We put on our boots and start over. It’s always nice to know our hard work is appreciated whether it is productive or not. We don’t get the trophy at the end of a growing season just because we participated and did the best we could. But we can have the satisfaction of doing our best.
At our home we watch a lot of sports on TV. Or should I say, my husband Boyd watches, I read and glance up occasionally. The 2019 NCAA basketball championship game though was one that I watched and enjoyed. One of Texas Tech’s players fouled out the last few minutes of the game. As he was walking over to the bench, head bent, dragging his feet, his coach, Chris Beard, met him, put his arms around him and spoke to him. I don’t know what was said, but I do know what was relayed to me and probably millions of others: Coach Beard appreciated this boy’s efforts and wanted to let him know. He might have been telling him how he could have done better, but whatever he was saying to this young man, he was saying in a loving and caring manner. Even I can take criticism when given in that manner.
How often do we see this type of behavior in sports, starting with our small children as they play Little League sports? Do we see it in everyday life with moms, dads and children? We all face challenges, we all “foul out” of certain situations whether major or minor things in our lives? How often do we get a hug and a thanks for doing the best we can? And sometimes a hug and thank you is really worth more than a trophy. Being recognized for trying is worth a lot.
Our world seems to have evolved into a world of criticism voiced and implied toward anything a person disagrees with. We do not let people forget their mistakes, we don’t like anyone to disagree with us and we voice our criticisms loud and long over whatever social media is available! And we become really upset with coaches, referees, umpires, and those in authority if decisions are not in our favor. It seems to be acceptable behavior any more to protest loudly when anyone tries to make a call against us or our team.
Have we spoiled our young children when we allow them to be given a trophy at the end of the playing season, whether they have earned it or not? When I was young we didn’t get a trophy for participation, it took a bit more than that. Are we afraid to let our children experience failure and disappointment, thus building the steps to always being recognized whether doing their best or not? Sometimes doing the best we can still causes us to fail. But the fact that we tried, we put forth effort is really worth something, though probably not a trophy!
As farmers and ranchers we have plenty of work to do and most of us have found that if you do a job right the first time you don’t have to redo it later. Weeding a half-mile row of potatoes isn’t fun, but if we would take our time and try hard to get all of the weeds the first time through. We found that saved us doing the same row the next day.
I remember, as we rode down the road in the car, Dad would slow down to look at the rows of potatoes growing in his field. He was proud of his straight rows and upset if he saw any that weren’t straight. The straight rows were his reward for watching what he was doing when he planted adding the plus that the water would flow faster through the straight rows, saving time when he irrigated..
Any of us can fail but we can also work hard, do the best we can, and feel the rewards of hard work, whether it is in the garden, on the farm or ranch, in sports or any endeavor. Let’s work toward doing the best we can and not comparing ourselves with others!