The young calves are enjoying romping, jumping, and running through the pasture. Spring is a time when you see many animals with their young.
When I was young we would have the “bum” lambs to feed three times a day starting as soon as lambing began. These bum lambs were ones the mother couldn’t or wouldn’t take care of. Multiple births are common in sheep and sometimes two or three babies were more than a ewe could handle. So these little orphans would be put in a small pasture by our home. They would all come running when we would walk out of the house with the bottles of milk for them to drink from. Each of us kids would have two bottles and we would usually give each lamb half a bottle of milk that mother had warmed for them. We used glass soda pop bottles with nipples on them. Those lambs would get a hold of the nipple and away they would go, sucking so fast that milk would drip out of their mouths. It was sometimes hard to get them loose of the nipple so another lamb could have its half of the bottle of milk. Eventually each lamb would have a full bottle of its own.
Sometimes we have calves that need extra care, too, so they will be fed via a plastic bottle until they can start drinking from their mother’s udders. My husband, Boyd, and I were discussing the calving the other day and marveling at the way some pregnant cows find a place to birth. There is a place by the fence on the east side of our front pasture where many calves have been born. It’s as if the cows return to the place of their birth like the salmon return to the place of their birth to lay their eggs. And a good thing about this spot in the front pasture is that we can watch what is going on through the east windows of the house. Some of the cows will move right into the corral and over by our birthing shed where Boyd has a small, homemade incubator for small calves that that struggle to get warm right after birth.
Birth, in itself, is a miracle whether the birth is by a human or an animal. What a blessing to be where we can observe, be available in case the cow or calf may need help or just need to be moved to another area. It is interesting to view the reaction to other cows when a new calf is born among them. Some cows will try to claim a calf that is not theirs. Then the guys have to separate the real mom and calf away from the overbearing wannabe mom.
I have helped with quite a few calf births and it is amazing how animals react to birth. I have learned one thing though. The first time I helped pull a calf because it needed to be born NOW, I didn’t have gloves on. I nursed rope burned hands for a few days after that experience and have a pair of leather gloves close by to put on if called out to help with something like that again.
A few years ago at to the fair in Blackfoot, Boyd and I “happened” to see some salesmen showing a metal “calving pen.” I told the salesman that I was going to get new carpet so “don’t try to talk Boyd into buying anything.” He didn’t need to talk Boyd into buying anything, Boyd already knew he wanted one. So on the day this pen was delivered to our place, the salesman came to the door and asked where he was to put it. I told him “probably in the living room because it was my ‘new carpet.’”
Well Boyd and Lee, our main helper, still refer to the calving pen as “the new carpet.” Just this spring a cow had to be put in it and restrained because her calf was coming breech. Because it took four men to get the calf out, this pen made it possible to work with the cow and ended up with no major problems for cow or calf or men helping. I’ve been told many times that my “new carpet” has been well worth the money. And by the way, I finally got my new carpet but it was a few years after the metal one was purchased.