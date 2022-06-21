“Fathers” have been on my mind lately, probably because of the recent Father’s Day.
I only knew one grandfather, David Crystal, my maternal grandfather. Grandpa Crystal passed away when I was a young child but was an important part of my life while he lived. He was soft spoken and liked to tease. He drove an old car and would drive from Rigby to our home in Ammon to spend a few hours or even a few days with us when I was young. Grandpa was a farmer and farmed with horses. He was good with horses and taught his sons how to take care of them and how to be gentle with them. Grandpa was bald as long as I can remember him and always wore a hat.
My paternal grandfather, Ernest Ricks, passed away when my dad was 16, leaving Grandma with six children, so I know him only through stories I have been told and through research. He was a farmer, a hard worker and helped dig and build canals in this area. He was a church leader and was a loving father and husband. Dad remembered him as being helpful to his neighbors.
My father, Derrald Ricks, was a farmer and rancher, raising sheep and cattle. He worked hard and usually had at least one of his six children following him everywhere he went. He had an irrigated farm that kept him busy. He supported his children as much as possible when they participated in school and church activities. He loved to go fishing and could find lots of excuses to take us out with him to enjoy nature. He encouraged us to help on the farm, expecting not only his sons but his daughters to do their share. He was supportive of Mother in her activities. She was a stay-at-home wife and mother, so she was available when he needed her. I remember the one Easter that Dad bought bonnets for all of his granddaughters to wear to church on Easter Sunday.
I got to know Boyd’s father, Philip Schwieder, after Boyd and I were married. He scared me the first time I met him, but I found that behind his gruff appearance was a kind, gentle, loving man. He ran a dry farm that he had purchased from his father who had homesteaded in the Dehlin area, 10 miles east of Iona, Idaho. He was a hard worker and a natural mechanic and could fix anything if he had baling twine. He also was supportive of his two sons in their church and school activities. Boyd’s mother was a school teacher, and he was proud of her accomplishments and encouraged her to finish up her college and graduate while still teaching.
Our oldest son, Doug, has often said of his grandfathers that he “learned from the best men” when it came to taking care of animals and machinery. Doug, Derrald and Jon, our sons, followed Dad Schwieder around the dry farm when they were young boys. When Dad was getting combines ready to harvest or if there was something that needed to be fixed, the boys were right there by his side handing him, and sometimes misplacing, tools. They watched him work with the cattle, brand new calves, and were by his side when the cows were calving. He didn’t necessarily talk to our sons at that time, but they watched and learned from his mannerisms and compassion for animals and his expertise in mechanics. They also helped Grandpa Ricks whenever they were needed and learned how to irrigate and also followed his example in working with animals.
Boyd is the next father I’ve been around for a lot of years. He, too, had those three young boys following him as soon as they could walk. The dry farm was a good place for them to be. We gave them small farm toys, and they farmed the dirt driveway around our home at the ranch, plus any piles of dirt they could find. Boyd had them out on tractors at an early age, giving them responsibility for helping with the farm work. He was and still is a good example to them on his work ethics.
There have been other fathers that have touched my life and my children’s lives, but I believe those we are related to are predominant in their teachings and examples. Fathers are important and it is so sad to see so many fatherless families. I am grateful for the fathers that have been in my life and that of my children’s.