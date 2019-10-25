We are so blessed to be able to have locally grown fruits and vegetables to eat most of the summer and through the fall. With that cold spell that came a couple of weeks ago, there was a big rush to get potatoes harvested. A couple of nights before this killing frost, Boyd and I got our spud basket and some sacks and headed out to the field next to our house that we had leased out and where potatoes were raised. We gleaned potatoes, probably close to a hundred pounds. Those were beautiful potatoes and freshly dug! There is nothing better than produce that is fresh from its source!
Our neighbors, the Walkers, called a few days ago and asked if we wanted some tomatoes they were giving away. They told me to bring a BIG box or a wheelbarrow to put them in. I didn’t plan on canning any of them, so I found a small, sturdy box and went up to visit and pick tomatoes. We have enjoyed those tomatoes so much!
That evening we had baked potatoes, baked squash, and sliced tomatoes. We don’t often eat vegetarian, but oh those fresh vegetables tasted so good. We didn’t need anything else to go with them. The next night we had scalloped potatoes, again from those fresh potatoes and added corn on the cob, again fresh and grown about a mile from where we live. Oh and the sliced tomatoes. Scalloped potatoes made with fresh potatoes has a completely different flavor from the dehydrated potatoes in the box you buy at the grocery store. I’m not criticizing those boxed ones. They come in handy when days are hectic, but there is definitely a better flavor from the fresh ones. I raise red potatoes in my garden, and we enjoy them throughout the summer, but nothing tastes better to me than a baked Russet Burbank potato.
Our daughter-in-law, Deb, has raspberries she shares to make jam. We picked plums this year — the Pottawattamie plums that grow down along the road by our home — and made jelly. Often we pick choke cherries at the ranch to make syrup to use on pancakes, and our son, Jon, had grapes at his last apartment that we have juiced to make jelly.
I can or freeze a lot of the vegetables raised in our garden. Beans and peas fresh from the garden taste different from the ones that are canned or frozen. Some people actually keep carrots in the ground during the winter, covering them with a good layer of straw. I’ve never tried that, but have tried to save them in buckets of sand. Some times that works well and other times it hasn’t been worth the effort. But home-grown carrots definitely taste sweeter and have more flavor than those purchased at the grocery store. And we scour the ditch banks to get fresh asparagus in the spring. Our son, Doug, cans pickled asparagus, which we enjoy all winter.
I always hate to see these killing frosts come as early as the one did this year. It ends the local produce. Winters are long enough around here but if we are able to get our fall squash, pumpkins, apples throughout October it helps with the eating.
The killing frost not only affected the gardens, but also large fields of potatoes suffered. When things like this happen I am doubly grateful for a mother who taught me how to can surplus garden produce and fill our storage room shelves with food to eat in the winter. Our local grocery stores stock a lot of fresh vegetables so we can supplement and add variety to our meals. It is nice though to have a good supply in our freezer and storage rooms to get us through the winter, and it gives me a feeling of security to be as self-sufficient as possible! And we are lucky or should I say blessed to live in a rural area where so many people raise big gardens and then are so willing to share their produce.
My menfolk have also worked all summer long preparing for winter by harvesting, storing, and stacking hay and straw for the cattle’s feed this winter.