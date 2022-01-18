During this time of the year, when it is so cold and snow or ice are on the driveway and sidewalks so it’s treacherous to walk anywhere without boots with a good sole, I find myself counting my blessings for having a warm home, an inside bathroom and plumbing. I think of this because in the late spring, all summer and most of the fall I lament the fact that we don’t have a home at the ranch to live in year round. What home we have up there does not have inside plumbing any more, (pipes rusted and broke) nor inside toilet (never had one up there).
I remember, as a child living, in the “pink house” and having to use the out house. Dad and Mom had a special room in that house where Mom did the washing. Also in that room was a “pot” that we kids used in the winter instead of going out to the out house. Mom or Dad would have to take that “pot” out to empty it.
So, now I enjoy the winter here with water, bathroom and all the other wonderful things we have that our ancestors lived without, and I am grateful for them.
I happened to find a life history a cousin wrote about when he, his two brothers and their parent’s traveled to their grandmother’s home to visit. These were city kids and Grandma’s home was different from theirs!
"Grandma looked to us like she could have been one of Brigham Young’s wives. She wore a long dress covered by an apron. Her hair was always in a braid close to her head held in place with a comb on each side — except when we sneaked a rare glimpse of her at night after she had prepared for bed by brushing out her hair. Only then did we discover that her hair was actually long and dark, and she looked mysteriously beautiful.
Dad and Mom wanted to make sure their boys didn’t have any accidents during the night at Grandma’s, so we all had ‘to go’ before bedtime — no matter how emphatically we protested that we ‘just went’ or ‘didn’t have to go!’ The truth is that going to the john at Grandma’s was a very frightening experience in the daytime, let alone at night. There was no toilet in the house, and so we had to take a flashlight and follow a path out a ways to the outhouse.
Crickets were chirping and frogs and toads were croaking everywhere. We were petrified by the thought of having to do our ‘business’ alone out in that dark two-holer. We never knew whether snakes or toads or lizards were spending the night there too, and it was scary sitting there on an over-sized hole wondering with the sound of every plop or drizzle below whether a little boy would float or sink if he just happened to make the wrong move and fall in, and whether anybody would dare jump down and save him even if he did! Those were the shortest visits to ‘the throne’ ever made by young city boys!
Grandma’s water came from a pump just south of the house. Near the pump there was an old tree with low branches, and every time grandma came out to get water she saw us playing in the tree and muttered for us to climb down so we wouldn’t get hurt. Water for cooking or doing dishes or taking baths was heated on top of the stove just inside the kitchen door on the left, where a fire was always burning. Every few nights we took turns bathing in a large tub filled with water heated on the stove.”
Our young people today don’t know the fun that existed for young people back in the “old days.” I remember the day one of our grandchildren used our ranch out house for the first time. He and his family were visiting at the time, waiting for his father’s orders of where they would be stationed next. Well, Sean went out to the out house. When he came back in, he put his little hands on his hips, looked me straight in the face, and said, "Grandma, do you know your toilet doesn’t have a flusher?" I answered that yes I knew that, and he said, "Well, you’d better fix that."
The flusher was never added to the outhouse, but a lot of memories were formed there over the years! Fun memories from the back yard!