Thinking back to my grade school years, I remember how, after the Halloween fun ended we started working on our Christmas programs. Each class had a part in the program and every child participated. This program was held in an evening and parents were encouraged to attend. There was only one class for each grade at that time. We were allowed to sing Christmas songs about the birth of Jesus plus the other fun Christmas songs.
How we loved singing Christmas songs. Our morning ritual in my elementary school included: The Pledge of Allegiance and sing songs. We could request songs, and we all had our favorites, but when it came close to Christmas, we usually sang these songs, plus some I can’t remember. We also were allowed to sing songs like: Silent Night; Hark, The Herald Angels Sing; and other religious songs. We didn’t have songs like Rudolph; the Red Nosed Reindeer; or Frosty the Snowman, but we didn’t need them. We were loud and clear singing the songs we knew:
UP ON THE HOUSETOP
Up on the housetop reindeer pause, out jumps good ol' Santa Claus Down through the chimney with lots of toys, all for the little ones' Christmas joys
Ho, ho, ho, who wouldn't go, h, ho, ho, who wouldn't go Up on the housetop, click, click, click, down through the chimney with good Saint Nick
First comes the stocking of little Nell, oh dear Santa fill it well Give her a dolly that laughs and cries, one that can open and shut its eyes
Next comes the stocking of little Bill, oh just see what a glorious fill Here is a hammer and lots of tacks, a whistle and a ball and a whip that cracks
Ho ho ho, who wouldn't go, ho, ho, ho, who wouldn't go Up on the housetop, click, click, click, down through the chimney with good Saint Nick
JOLLY OLD SAINT NICHOLAS
Jolly old Saint Nicholas lean your ear this way Don't you tell a single soul what I'm going to say Christmas Eve is coming soon now you dear old man Whisper what you'll bring to me, tell me if you can
When the clock is striking twelve, when I'm fast asleep Down the chimney broad and black with your pack you'll creep All the stockings you will find hanging in a row Mine will be the shortest one you'll be sure to know
Johnny wants a pair of skates Susie wants a dolly Nelly wants a storybook, she thinks dolls are folly As for me my little brain isn't very bright Choose for me old Santa Claus what you think is right.
JINGLE BELLS
Dashing through the snow, in a one-horse open sleigh, O'er the fields we go, laughing all the way. Bells on bob-tails ring, making spirits bright. What fun it is to ride and sing a sleighing song tonight, oh!
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way. Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh, hey!
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way. Oh what fun it is to ride, in a one-horse open sleigh.
It seems like most of our class rooms had a piano and if the teacher couldn’t play it some of the students usually could. We worked hard to get our Christmas program ready. We even had costumes our moms made, but they weren’t fancy! We had a stage in the auditorium and each class took a turn presenting their program and at the lend all of the classes filled the stage and sang, probably Silent Night and then Here Comes Santa Claus. Then Santa Claus would come in and we would really get excited.
When our children and grandchildren were first in elementary school, they still had Christmas programs. It usually would be during the school day and each class would have a separate day to have these. I don’t believe they have anything like that now, it seems everyone is so conscious of hurting someone’s feelings they don’t dare celebrate or have fun anymore.
We had fellow students who weren’t the same religious believes we were, but they joined in these programs right along with the rest of us. I don’t know if they ever felt left out or special because of this, but I never felt they were any different than we were, kids who loved Christmas and singing the songs of Christmas and sharing the joy of the season!