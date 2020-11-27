Now that Thanksgiving is over with, I need to get serious about Christmas shopping. It isn’t always easy for me to buy Christmas gifts for my guys who work the soil and tend the cows.
Many times Boyd comes in with his hands and feet really cold. Some extra warm gloves and socks are always appreciated and used all the time from about Oct. 1 until the end of March and sometimes sooner and longer. Hand warmers are also always gifts.
Some good “Cow Tit Salve” that helps heal split fingers as the weather gets colder is another necessity during the winter. We are both slowing down and so utilize our recliners a lot, and usually have a blanket to put over us.
So another warm blanket would always make a good gift. But I needed to think of something different this year, so following are some of my thoughts and purchases:
Maybe some other gifts they would enjoy if we could find them are:
· How about boots that wouldn’t attract and cling to mud and manure? (That would probably be more to my advantage than the rancher but would help keep mud and manure from being tracked into the house!)
· A pair of boots with heaters in them that would automatically turn on when the temperature reached a certain low.
· Special glasses that could focus through corral and shed enclosures and pin point cows getting ready to calve or were having problems calving.
· A gentle “nudger” that would wake my rancher in the middle of the night if a cow was calving and having a problem. Then he would just wait for the nudge and wouldn’t have to go out to check the cows two or three times after dark in the cold.
· Maybe a heated path to the birthing shed so there would be no snow and ice to walk on and possibly slide and fall.
· Or maybe even special coveralls that had something like in cars — the air bags that pop out during an accident — these would activate if the rancher started to fall, thus making his fall more like landing on a bunch of balloons and lessen the chance of an injury or broken bone. Of course there might be the problem of getting up again with this one.
· Gloves that not only had hand warmers but lotion that would keep his hands and fingers from cracking and bleeding during the cold weather.
· What about a drone to help us? If it had a good camera and could be operated from the house it would be a tremendous help during calving. However, after dark it would have to come with a powerful spot light and that light might bother the cows and cause more stress than they already have. This is something we will have to carefully look into!
· Maybe my farmer/rancher guys needs time to enjoy being in the house on cold, blizzardy days. Some kind of monitoring system that could be utilized to open gates and move cows into shelter without the guys having to be out doing it.
I don’t want to take away my husband, Boyd’s ability to write in that little red book of his, nor the time he spends with the new calves. Those are times he really enjoys. I just want to make sure he stays warm and comfortable while he is doing all of those things.
As we get older keeping warm becomes more important to us. And this time of the year is for dreaming of ideal gifts for the ones we love! A few years ago our daughter and son-in-law, Ross and Toni Ellis, gave us a heated mattress pad that has controls for both sides of the bed. We have really enjoyed that. After I put the flannel sheets on our beds in late October, the bed is usually too warm for me but Boyd wants more covers on. About an hour before he goes to bed I turn on the heater on his side of the bed. That makes his side really nice for him and keeps mine from being too warm.
And let us not forget what we are celebrating at this time of the year. Remember the importance of the birth of Jesus, and His mission here on earth. He set a great example for us by not only helping those in need but encouraging them to in turn help others.