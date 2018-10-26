The fall harvest is finished or close to finishing. It is a time to count our blessings for the harvest we have had.
But it wasn’t always done this early in the fall. My husband, Boyd’s mom, Bertha, told me of being at the ranch into November, fixing meals for the men as they finished cutting wheat during the 1940s and ’50s. The equipment used then wasn’t as efficient as it is now, and it took a lot longer to cut the grain. Even when I went up there in the late 1950s, harvest went a lot longer into the fall. We would come home from Utah State University every weekend so Boyd could help cut wheat. I would cook for the men while we were there, giving Mom Schwieder and Aunt Mary time off. There weren’t as many hours in the day suitable to cut. Because of frost on the ground in the mornings, cutting was delayed until it was burned off by the sun. And sundown put a finish to the cutting in the early evenings.
I can remember the excitement of the threshing crew moving into our yard when I was a small child. I could hear the equipment coming along the dirt road before I ever saw it. Mom cooked on a wood-burning cook stove at the time, and to fix a meal for 10 to 15 hungry men would have been a hot challenge. I’m sure she set a table out in the shade of the big weeping willow tree for the men to eat at. She probably fixed a pan with warm water, soap and towel out by the table for them to wash up. I don’t think she had to feed them breakfast and supper, but I know she had to fix a big noon meal for hungry men.
I can’t remember how many days it took to do Dad’s grain field, maybe only one, but I know it was faster and easier than in the 1920s when Grandpa A.W. Schwieder was at Dehlin with his family. At that time, according to my book, “Dehlin A Forgotten Community.”
“The famers used binders to harvest their first grain crops. The binders, pulled by three horses, cut and bound the grain into bundles or sheaves ready for threshing. …
“Later, instead of binding and shocking the grain, a header was used to cut the grain and elevate it into a header box. …”
“On threshing day, farmers would make up the crew to man the threshing machine, moving from one farm to another. The early threshing machines were driven by horsepower. Six teams of horses were hitched to an upright shaft. As the teams walked in a circle, they turned a shaft that led to the separator into which two men held sacks to catch the wheat. The straw was taken out on a long belt and dragged away by two horses hooked to a straw fork.
“Because threshing machines were costly, few farmers bought one. The ones who did purchase a thresher usually did it in partnership with neighbors. The farmers would then unite equipment and horses and move from farm to farm in sufficient numbers to complete the harvesting as quickly as possible.” (pp 41-43)
Eventually all farmers bought their own combines. Some of the first ones at the ranch were pulled by horses and then tractors. We still used the tractor-pulled one when I was first there. There were extra men hired during harvest. We had to have truck drivers, tractor drivers, a man on the combine and sometimes two — one to move the header and turn the combine and the other one to fill sacks with wheat in the older combines that didn’t have a bin for the wheat to go in.
The first combines only cut an 8-foot swath. Now, with the newer combines, one man can do the cutting and the header is wider, up to 36 feet, enabling a bigger swath of wheat to be cut each time around the piece. An enclosed cab came with the wider header and was an added benefit. Now one man can run the combine, and one trucker can take care of both trucks if they are unloading at the ranch granaries.
When I first was at the ranch, wheat harvest would last a month to six weeks. This gradually shortened to two weeks due to more-efficient and faster equipment. Those were good times and hard times, long days, hard work.
Yes, fall is a time to count our blessings and be grateful for a harvest!