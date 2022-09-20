It isn’t always easy to get good help on the farm. If it’s for moving pipe, very few want to do that kind of work. And running tractors, swathers, balers and combines takes experience. This time of the year was always busy at the ranch. Grain harvest was going full swing ,and the hours were long and hard. This brings to mind “Red,” an older fellow who would go to the ranch in the spring to help get the spring work done when Boyd and I were at Utah State. Sometimes he wasn’t needed after we moved up there; other times he stayed on most of the summer and he was always there in the fall for grain harvest.
When I knew “Red,” his hair was mostly gray, with hints of the red that gave him his nickname. I don’t know what his first name was, but his last name was Milligan. Red had problems with his feet and had cut his shoes to ease the pressure on his little toes. So he walked slow and with a limp. He had a hard time climbing up and down the ladders to the equipment, but was a good hard worker.
Boyd’s dad, Phil Schwieder, would go to town and give Red a ride to the ranch. He lived in an apartment either at Ford’s Bar in Idaho Falls or close by. He was a crotchety old fart and didn’t care for my cooking. The men preferred my cooking because when Red cooked he put so much pepper on the food that you weren’t sure what you were eating other than pepper.
The ranch house is not big and only has two bedrooms. One right off the kitchen and then a big room back by the shower. In that big room there were two double beds and two sets of bunk beds. That gave Red one of the double beds and the other beds were for our children. When I washed sheets, I washed the ones on “Red’s” bed along with the others.
Red preferred to live at the ranch house by himself, to cook for himself, and not have me and all of my little ones move in on him! One time I was so tired of him telling me what to do and how to do it that I asked my mother-in-law, who happened to come up and help me cook one day, to see if someone could take Red down to Idaho Falls on Saturday night and bring him back up Monday morning. Our family stayed at the ranch house on the weekends but did drive down to church on Sundays. Sure enough, Dad Schwieder hauled Red out of there Saturday late afternoon. Oh, I remember how nice that was to have the house just of our family. And if we had enough rain we would go back to our valley home, which was always a good break from Red, and probably for Red.
Red didn’t say much, was fairly quiet. He didn’t smoke nor drink when we were up there with him, and I don’t think he did when we were gone as the house never smelled of smoke. I’m not sure how many years Red worked for us, but I do remember him.
I don’t know whatever happened to Red. I understood that he passed away but I don’t know when or what took him. I think he appreciated the work that Dad Schwieder offered him and really appreciated the money he earned. There must have been a stipulation that he wouldn’t drink alcohol while he was living at the ranch as I never found any empty bottles or smelled it on him. I think he appreciated having a place to sleep and food to eat along with work. But he never voiced those feelings to me. He and I didn’t talk much and I think the kids were a bit scared of him.
I wonder if I could have done more for Red. Maybe I should have asked him about his family. Did he have a wife and family? Where was he from? What type of work did he usually do? I was so busy with my little family that I didn’t think to ask Red those questions. And maybe he wouldn’t have answered them if I had asked!
Yes, I remember Red and wonder and maybe feel a bit guilty for not treating him better or for ignoring him. I have a lot of “what ifs” in my memories of Red!