JEAN SCHWIEDER

It isn’t always easy to get good help on the farm. If it’s for moving pipe, very few want to do that kind of work. And running tractors, swathers, balers and combines takes experience. This time of the year was always busy at the ranch. Grain harvest was going full swing ,and the hours were long and hard. This brings to mind “Red,” an older fellow who would go to the ranch in the spring to help get the spring work done when Boyd and I were at Utah State. Sometimes he wasn’t needed after we moved up there; other times he stayed on most of the summer and he was always there in the fall for grain harvest.

When I knew “Red,” his hair was mostly gray, with hints of the red that gave him his nickname. I don’t know what his first name was, but his last name was Milligan. Red had problems with his feet and had cut his shoes to ease the pressure on his little toes. So he walked slow and with a limp. He had a hard time climbing up and down the ladders to the equipment, but was a good hard worker.

