Yes, I remember Sharon. She was the lady that delivered the local newspaper to us every morning for a number of years. She drove an old beat up car that we wondered if it even had a heater in it for winter cold. We knew it didn’t have air conditioning for summer heat as she always had all the windows down in the summer. She was rarely late with the delivery and if I happened to be turning into or out of our lane when she came, she would drive her car over next to mine, hand me our paper and chat for a minute or two.
I don’t think Sharon had much money, but that didn’t stop her from smiling and being friendly plus always getting the newspaper to us. Many times we received phone calls from her about a calf being on the road-side of the fence, or a cow or two out on the road. She even drove up the lane to our home and honked the horn to relay that message a time or two. When I heard the horn honk, I would go out to her car. She never criticized us and I think she would have fixed a fence or at least herded the strays up to the house if we hadn’t been home.
She called one day and asked if we had any old hay we would sell cheap. She had a horse, or maybe two. Boyd told her if she had someone to haul it he had some hay she could have. She got her son to come get the hay. That was the only time Sharon asked anything of us. And she expressed her gratitude for the gift of the hay.
She had graying hair that was always untidy, but so do I. She always had a smile on her face. I would leave some handmade picture cards for her at Christmas time, which she always graciously thanked me for.
One time she called and visited with me for about 20 minutes. I had written an article about my dad and how he shipped sheep from Montana into Idaho on the train. She told me about living close to Dillon, Montana, and she was sure her home was close to the railroad track that Dad’s sheep would be traveling on. She talked about her early life of living and working around animals and how she loved that. She called a few other times to discuss something I had written that had sparked a memory for her. How I enjoyed her phone visits!
She was a very independent lady, not one to gossip but loved to visit if she had time. One day her car quit down by our mailbox. Boyd happened to see she was having problems so he and one of our sons helped get her car going for her. She hated to ask for help but there were times that she had to.
All of a sudden one day, Sharon was not delivering the paper. We were not even receiving it or it would be a day or two late. We missed her. What had happened?
Apparently Sharon had more than one route plus she delivered some bulk at a rural store where people could buy one. She must have started her paper route early to get done what she did. And then one morning, while stopping at one of her rural store stops, Sharon passed out. A few days later, she passed away at home. I read her obituary in the newspaper and found out some more about her but her actions and willingness to help and her sweet smile is what I remember
I think she was a very independent woman, a self-starter, and a go-getter. Maybe she wasn’t fashion conscious nor did she drive the newest model of car, but she smiled, remembered things that she loved, was willing to help others. She never complained to me, and she seemed content with her life.
I wonder how many of us would be able to get up probably by 3 or 4 a.m., drive a beat-up car that rattled and shook, and spend every morning, rain or snow or sunshine, six days out of the week and still remain positive and willing to help others. Yes, I remember Sharon and hope someday someone will remember me. But I have a long way to go before I can compare with her!