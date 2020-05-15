When my husband, Boyd, and I drove to the ranch the other day, I got to thinking of how I miss the rhythm of our life when we lived there with our children during the summers. Looking back, it seems those earlier rhythms were easier to follow and live with.
Spring was busy with planting wheat and barley plus fixing fences as we also had some cattle then. The ranch house had to be cleaned and ready to live in again for the summer. Summer for our family started on the day school let out. Boyd was teaching school then, so any time spent up there before the school year ended would be on Saturdays or on a holiday. On the last day of school I had a box packed for each child with necessary clothes as we don’t have closets or enough chest of drawers in the ranch house, and away we would go. How I loved to see the green grain coming up, watching it grow and how I loved to get up there where I could feel the peace and quiet.
Summer was really busy: up early to fix breakfast, then start on dinner, our noon meal. It seems there were always men to feed at noon, Boyd’s dad and uncle, sometimes “Red,” the hired man, and neighbors if the guys were hauling hay. As our sons got bigger they would go with the men to the fields, learning to drive the tractors. The men would be out in the fallow fields working the ground to keep the weeds down and getting it ready to plant that fall or the next spring. If they weren’t doing that they were in the shed behind the house fixing equipment.
In the evenings, Boyd and I would take the kids for rides in the car looking for wild animals plus checking fences and cattle while we were at it.
August was harvest, depending on the crop — winter wheat would be ready to harvest earlier than spring wheat. Harvest time brought the beautiful golden color of the ripened wheat. I loved it when harvest started before we had to move to the valley. The days were long and hot and there was always a bunch of men to cook for then. Oh what a beautiful time of the year when the harvest is gathered, what we had worked for all spring and summer was before us in splendid color. The kids and I would take a treat out to the men in the field about 3 or 4 in the afternoon, after which we would drive down to Hell Creek so the kids could swim. Then home to get things going for supper. We would have men staying with us during harvest so it would be a big group to feed at night. Our days were long and busy. We would go to bed tired, but had earned the tiredness.
August also meant school starting. We would pack and move down to the valley on the weekend before school started, but we always headed back up on weekends until all of the wheat was harvested.
Winter brought times to relax. We got snowmobiles and were able to take trips to the ranch on weekends when all the roads up there were full of snow. We would take our children, go with friends and enjoy our times together.
Then came the Conservation Reserve Program, where farmers were paid to not plant crops on highly erodible land, but rather plant soil-enriching and wildlife-enticing plants. This was a blessing to many people as farming was starting to be less profitable. But no longer could we drive to the ranch in the spring and see the green wheat coming up or watch that grain mature to its beautiful golden hue and then be harvested. No longer would we see the land left fallow for the summer with men on tractors working this ground to keep the weeds out.
Yes, another rhythm was evolving. Although we still spent the time up there in the summer, it was different! Next Boyd decided to not reenroll in the CRP program but to build better fences and turn the land into a cattle ranch. That has taken time and a lot of work, but it has been good. It is a different rhythm we live by now. I guess maybe that’s what life is all about, finding the rhythm of each day and learning to enjoy it.