I sometimes feel like we live in an ant bed or a beehive. Looking out the window this morning I see three pickups hooked up to stock trailers, another pickup not hitched up, a semi-truck loaded with hay, a small tractor doing the unloading, and seven men moving around dressed warmly.
It was negative 7 degrees when we got up this morning so this work was delayed until the temperature warmed up to 0 degrees. The guys are loading steers to take across town where they will be loaded into other semi-trucks in a couple of days for a trip to Ogallala, Nebraska, to be sold. One of the tractors wouldn’t start this morning because of the temperature and it was parked in front of a stock trailer needing to be hooked up to a pickup. But the guys worked together to get it going and out of the way so they could use it to unload the hay off the semi-truck and get the trailer hooked onto the pickup.
The men do seem to move a lot like ants and bees. They know where extension cords are to plug in the tractors this time of the year and where the battery chargers are. They also have quite a collection of tools in the shed/garage and know pretty well what is there — unless someone has borrowed something and not put it back. So they move around sometimes talking to each other, sometimes not. It is gratifying to watch the men work together. They all know what needs to be done and how to do it plus how to ask for help.
I love to watch the activity in our large driveway here, to see all of the men working together in harmony and independently. I so appreciate living on the valley farm where I can be of help or at least watch what is going on. The same goes when we stay at our ranch. At one time I would probably be out with the guys, helping to load the cattle, running errands, and helping where I could and probably running to get parts. Those days are probably gone, but I can still watch and help prepare meals, and be supportive of the guys.
Boyd and I were both born and raised on family owned farms so we knew what that life was like. Even though he taught school for 20 years, he worked with his father after school and in the summer. I didn’t become a nurse until Boyd quit teaching and we needed health insurance for the family. So I went to school and worked as a nurse for 25 plus years. I loved doing that and was still able to be involved with the guys in the farming operations.
And what a help technology has been to farming and ranching! I know the guys get upset with maintaining and fixing the tractors and combines and pickups because of the computer systems that are in them. But we do have telephones where we can call for help and find parts. So I guess one problem can be helped with the other addition.
Farming and ranching is not only an occupation but a lifestyle. Because the demands of this occupation they don’t keep hours like other jobs, it is a 24/7 responsibility. No weekends or holidays off! Calves aren’t born according to when it is convenient for the rancher to be on hand in case of an emergency. Crops are not planted, irrigated, and harvested according to a strict 8 hour-a-day schedule, and men working in the fields don’t eat at exactly the same time every day. Yes, schedules and plans can be made but there is always a chance that those will be changed or ignored at the last minute.
Looking out my window again I see three loaded stock trailers just leaving the yard heading to weigh the load and then out to the desert, today’s destination for those cattle. That is a good job done this morning.
A family farm and ranch has got to be the best place in the world to live and work. Our children had work to do from the time they were small and some of them still work with us. Those not included with our work force always want to return to the farm and ranch when they can and especially at times they can help. I can’t think of a better life to live!