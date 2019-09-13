Well, here we go again. I thought I had made it through this summer without sitting behind the wheel of the pickup with a load on the trailer behind, but I was wrong. I was called to work the other morning as another driver was needed. We were hauling straw from a field I’d never hauled from. My instructions from Boyd, my husband, was which road to go on and to “stay on that road until you get almost to the end. The field is on the North.” How was I to know if I was “almost to the end” of this road?
And when I got to where I thought I was supposed to go, there was more than one field. I slowed down and pulled off the road at the first field and looked it over. The straw had not been baled, so I pulled back onto the road and progressed to the second field. As I got closer to the field, I could see the tractor our son Jon uses to load the straw on the trailer. I found it. After Jon finished loading the trailer, he got off the tractor, walked over to the pickup and gave me advice on which road to travel home on in order to avoid heavy traffic and narrow corners. I made it home safely in time to trade drivers and take another empty trailer back to the field.
These bales of straw were rectangular, but it reminded me of an incident while driving down the road one day and seeing a field with round bales ready to be hauled to the stackyard. That field was next to the home of a leader in our church. When a leader is working with a group, he/she will often find that there will be at least one in the group who doesn’t fit in with the rest. My thought, in looking at the field of round bales, was “our leader is harvesting drums for those of us who hear a different drummer.” What a unique way of working with groups, each person having their own drum. The following quote from Henry David Thoreau came to my mind:
“If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away.”
While in high school I was in the marching band. The bass drum is an extremely important instrument of the band as it magnifies the beat to the music. It is the instrument which helps keep band members marching with the correct foot forward. The beat: boom, boom, boom boom boom, could be translated into verbiage as, “left, left, left right left.” Plus the bass drum beats out that rhythm the entire time the band marches whether they are playing a tune or not. Even with that booming reminder, there will always be at least one person in the band who marches with the wrong foot forward.
How often do you find yourself out of step or on the wrong foot as you work with others either professionally or at home? Is the drumbeat you hear in your head one that helps or hinders you in things you are trying to do?
Could this be what is troubling our country now, too many different drums beating and not being able to determine which beat we should be listening to? We live in a time when everyone has an opinion on everything. Social media definitely plays a part in this, and we are able to see many different sides to problem-solving. Do we need to determine which drum beat we are going to listen to and follow? If we are on the right foot when others are on the left foot, does this make us wrong? Remember the game we used to play called “follow the leader”? Should we not be more cognizant of trying to see where the leader is leading us before we follow him/her? Remember the Pied Piper who led the children away from their homes and families.
I still like the idea of being an individual, listening to the drumbeat that beats strong in our head, being able to make up our own minds and not always following the crowd.
Yes, let us each step to the drumbeat of the music which we hear “however measured or far away.”