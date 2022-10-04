JEAN SCHWIEDER

Fall is a beautiful time of the year. This year, with the drought and unusually warm days throughout September, fall is a little late appearing! The past few weeks, Boyd and I have taken advantage of the weather and driven up through our ranch area. Even with the dryness of the summer, because of recent rains, we see new green growth. A welcome for the cattle to feed on.

The other day we drove through an area that I hadn’t been to for many years. We reminisced how I would load our children in our red Ford station wagon to take treats to the men in the fields. When we got there our two oldest, Doug and Derrald, would get on the tractor and ride with their dad. Boyd mentioned it wouldn’t take long for the boys to fall asleep on the seat of the TD 14 International crawler tractor. Probably the hum and vibration was like a rocking chair to those to children. Those were good days!

