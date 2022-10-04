Fall is a beautiful time of the year. This year, with the drought and unusually warm days throughout September, fall is a little late appearing! The past few weeks, Boyd and I have taken advantage of the weather and driven up through our ranch area. Even with the dryness of the summer, because of recent rains, we see new green growth. A welcome for the cattle to feed on.
The other day we drove through an area that I hadn’t been to for many years. We reminisced how I would load our children in our red Ford station wagon to take treats to the men in the fields. When we got there our two oldest, Doug and Derrald, would get on the tractor and ride with their dad. Boyd mentioned it wouldn’t take long for the boys to fall asleep on the seat of the TD 14 International crawler tractor. Probably the hum and vibration was like a rocking chair to those to children. Those were good days!
We enjoy visiting the homesteads of earlier settlers, most of whom left before 1925 because of a depression, unable to pay off their mortgages to the banks, and the hard life this area offered first-time settlers! The ones who stayed held onto their land and were even able to buy, at greatly reduced prices, land from those deserting their dreams. What stories they had to tell! (My book "Dehlin, A Forgotten Community" tells a lot of their stories.)
These rides also stir up memories of our 60-plus years spent at the ranch as a family.
One morning, Doug and Derrald were out helping their grandpa Phil Schwieder get machinery worked on. They were probably 5 and 6 years old, so you know how much help they would be. They came to the house with a special “surprise” for me. In their hands they held a mouse nest with tiny newborn baby mice in it, all pink and wriggly. “Grandpa said to bring these in to you.” I’m sure he was out in the shed waiting for a blood curdling scream from me, but instead I calmly oohed and aahed with my sons and then told them to take those back to Grandpa as we didn’t want mice in our house. I never said anything to Grandpa; he never said anything to me.
One day our family had gone to the valley and when we got back to the ranch the screen door had been left open thus enabling uninvited mice to go into the house. We got the kids in chairs, Boyd got one of the boy’s BB guns and laid on the floor, I sat on the couch and pointed out the nice as they scattered through the kitchen and Boyd shot.
I remember vividly the night when we had just gone to bed I could hear mice scurrying around in the bedroom. I told Boyd, who was half asleep. He mumbled, “Don’t worry, they can’t climb up on the bed,” and rolled over. I relaxed until one ran across my face. Sitting up abruptly, I shook Boyd awake and shouted to “Get that thing!” The mouse had run through the open window and was between the screen and the window, so Boyd closed the window, said, “Got it!” climbed back in bed and went back to sleep. Mouse was gone by morning.
I also remember times we had to get porcupine needles out of our dog’s nose. We have had to bathe our dogs sprayed by a skunk. I had heard that tomato juice was a good deodorizer, and it did work some.
One morning Boyd came in early and told me to get my camera and come with him. I grabbed my camera and followed him out toward the corral. There was a cow moose standing outside of the corral pacing as her calf was inside the corral. She was finally able to coax the calf to jump the fence and they ran off together.
A few of the wild animals we have encountered at the ranch are moose, elk and deer, often with their calves and fawns, feeding in our fields; coyotes wandering through the pastures and occasionally a wolf; a fox and her den of little ones not far from the house; and yes sometimes a snake or two.
So many memories have developed into a love of the area. On our rides we both expressed appreciation for the opportunity to have shared life in this area during the summers throughout our 60-plus years of married life!
